Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Catterick

3.15: One Of Our Own

Top of the list is One Of Our Own (nap), who has won over C&D in two of her last three runs and hit a clear personal best with her comfortable success 13 days ago. La La Lucrative didn't get much luck over 7f here last month and he's feared most ahead of last year's winner Dream Deal, who ran well behind the selection last time. Another to consider is Oneforsue, who caught the eye with her strong finish at Haydock and looks interesting on this step back up in trip.

David Moon

One Of Our Own 15:15 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Kaiya Fraser (5lb) Tnr: Rebecca Menzies

Windsor

5.25: Niloufar

Each of the three older horses can call upon a fairly recent victory but this may rest between the 3yos Royal Blaze and Niloufar (nap). The former should benefit from faster ground and the return of headgear but Niloufar is a filly on a roll and she may not have reached the ceiling of her ability just yet.

Paul Smith

Niloufar 17:25 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Millie Wonnacott (3lb) Tnr: Harry Charlton

Worcester

5.00: Townhill

Midnight Gold is possibly worth another chance after blowing out at Fontwell following an encouraging return, but Townhill (nap) certainly is after pulling up when his saddle slipped last time. The other worth a mention is Prince De Juilley, who has claims if he can return to the form he showed when winning at Warwick in May.

Andrew Bladen

Townhill 17:00 Worcester View Racecard Jky: Mr Ben Sutton (7lb) Tnr: Tom Lacey

Yarmouth

7.10: Fletcher's Flight

Soul Seeker and Majeski Man (second choice) can both figure prominently but Fletcher's Flight has an air of unfinished business about him and this drop to 5f could be the catalyst for a bigger effort.

Paul Smith

Fletcher's Flight 19:10 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Adam Farragher Tnr: Philip McBride

Read these next:



Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

These are the most-tipped horses running in Britain today

Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Monday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.