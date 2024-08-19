- More
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Catterick
3.15: One Of Our Own
Top of the list is One Of Our Own (nap), who has won over C&D in two of her last three runs and hit a clear personal best with her comfortable success 13 days ago. La La Lucrative didn't get much luck over 7f here last month and he's feared most ahead of last year's winner Dream Deal, who ran well behind the selection last time. Another to consider is Oneforsue, who caught the eye with her strong finish at Haydock and looks interesting on this step back up in trip.
David Moon
Windsor
5.25: Niloufar
Each of the three older horses can call upon a fairly recent victory but this may rest between the 3yos Royal Blaze and Niloufar (nap). The former should benefit from faster ground and the return of headgear but Niloufar is a filly on a roll and she may not have reached the ceiling of her ability just yet.
Paul Smith
Worcester
5.00: Townhill
Midnight Gold is possibly worth another chance after blowing out at Fontwell following an encouraging return, but Townhill (nap) certainly is after pulling up when his saddle slipped last time. The other worth a mention is Prince De Juilley, who has claims if he can return to the form he showed when winning at Warwick in May.
Andrew Bladen
Yarmouth
7.10: Fletcher's Flight
Soul Seeker and Majeski Man (second choice) can both figure prominently but Fletcher's Flight has an air of unfinished business about him and this drop to 5f could be the catalyst for a bigger effort.
Paul Smith
