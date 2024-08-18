Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Niloufar (5.25 Windsor)



This progressive Harry Charlton-trained filly has posted decisive wins on her last two starts, running out an easy winner under Millie Wonnacott at Newbury late last month, and an 8lb rise doesn't look enough to foil the hat-trick.

Paul Curtis

Niloufar 17:25 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Millie Wonnacott (3lb) Tnr: Harry Charlton

Eyecatcher

Batchelor Boy (7.25 Windsor)

Beat Exceed, who reopposes, into second at Yarmouth the last time he ran over the bare 5f, and he's 3lb better off with that rival now. Oisin Murphy coming in for the ride is another plus.

Steffan Edwards

Batchelor Boy 19:25 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: John Gallagher

The Punt nap

Paddy De Pole (4.30 Worcester)



Has won three of his last four handicaps and reverts to that company under Freddie Gingell after finishing third behind two subsequent winners in a novice event last time.

Charlie Huggins

Paddy De Pole 16:30 Worcester View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gingell (3lb) Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Newmarket nap

The Feminine Urge (2.45 Catterick)



Could be well treated for George Scott in her first handicap and worked nicely on the Cambridge Road Polyrack last Wednesday.

David Milnes

The Feminine Urge 14:45 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: George Scott

Speed figures

Kracking (5.10 Yarmouth)



Has been revitalised this month and Stuart Williams' grey can supplement last week's emphatic wide-margin Salisbury success.

Dave Edwards

Kracking 17:10 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Tyrese Cameron (5lb) Tnr: Stuart Williams

Dark horse

Up for Appeal (3.00 Worcester)



Won at Newton Abbot in June and although he didn't see out the trip at Perth next time, it was a creditable effort to be third. Back down to two and a half miles today and should go well.

Rob Sutton

Up For Appeal 15:00 Worcester View Racecard Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: Christian Williams

