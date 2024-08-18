- More
Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Niloufar (5.25 Windsor)
This progressive Harry Charlton-trained filly has posted decisive wins on her last two starts, running out an easy winner under Millie Wonnacott at Newbury late last month, and an 8lb rise doesn't look enough to foil the hat-trick.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Batchelor Boy (7.25 Windsor)
Beat Exceed, who reopposes, into second at Yarmouth the last time he ran over the bare 5f, and he's 3lb better off with that rival now. Oisin Murphy coming in for the ride is another plus.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Paddy De Pole (4.30 Worcester)
Has won three of his last four handicaps and reverts to that company under Freddie Gingell after finishing third behind two subsequent winners in a novice event last time.
Charlie Huggins
Newmarket nap
The Feminine Urge (2.45 Catterick)
Could be well treated for George Scott in her first handicap and worked nicely on the Cambridge Road Polyrack last Wednesday.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Kracking (5.10 Yarmouth)
Has been revitalised this month and Stuart Williams' grey can supplement last week's emphatic wide-margin Salisbury success.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Up for Appeal (3.00 Worcester)
Won at Newton Abbot in June and although he didn't see out the trip at Perth next time, it was a creditable effort to be third. Back down to two and a half miles today and should go well.
Rob Sutton
