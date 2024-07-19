Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:50 NewburyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:50 NewburyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingSpotlight Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Quantum Leap 3.50 Haydock
Did not progress after winning this race on handicap debut a year ago but kept on well for second on this month's seasonal reappearance at Hamilton (1m4f, good) and remains lightly raced for his age; considered strongly.

Mrs Twig 4.45 Newbury
Made it three wins from this season's four starts when scoring at Newmarket (1m4f, good to firm) latest; she's 5lb higher in a tougher race today but came clear with an unexposed winner last time and this step back up in trip promises to suit; key player if conditions suit (unproven on slow ground).

Snow Berry 5.11 Nottingham
Multiple sprint winner, including over C&D latest (good to firm) and also 6f here; back up 4lb but has won back-to-back before and now she's hit form again she may well go in again.

Moon Flight 7.45 Hamilton
Did well to peg back a thriving rival over 5f at Ayr four weeks ago (good to firm; untried on slower than good); 2lb rise for that looks fine and a stiffer test at this trip won't hurt either; strong contender.

Read these next:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury  

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd bids to follow up last week's 9-4 winner with selections at Haydock and Newbury 

Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets  

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inFree tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers