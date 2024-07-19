- More
Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Friday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
What is a Lucky 15?
A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.
The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.
Quantum Leap 3.50 Haydock
Did not progress after winning this race on handicap debut a year ago but kept on well for second on this month's seasonal reappearance at Hamilton (1m4f, good) and remains lightly raced for his age; considered strongly.
Mrs Twig 4.45 Newbury
Made it three wins from this season's four starts when scoring at Newmarket (1m4f, good to firm) latest; she's 5lb higher in a tougher race today but came clear with an unexposed winner last time and this step back up in trip promises to suit; key player if conditions suit (unproven on slow ground).
Snow Berry 5.11 Nottingham
Multiple sprint winner, including over C&D latest (good to firm) and also 6f here; back up 4lb but has won back-to-back before and now she's hit form again she may well go in again.
Moon Flight 7.45 Hamilton
Did well to peg back a thriving rival over 5f at Ayr four weeks ago (good to firm; untried on slower than good); 2lb rise for that looks fine and a stiffer test at this trip won't hurt either; strong contender.
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings
- Tote Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50k guaranteed pool at Newbury
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd bids to follow up last week's 9-4 winner with selections at Haydock and Newbury
- Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Thursday
