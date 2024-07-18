- More
Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Vantheman (7.55 Pontefract)
Won when dropped to this trip at Newcastle before shaping well in strong handicaps at York and Ascot. This track ought to suit him well and he remains with potential for trainer Kevin Ryan.
Matt Gardner
Eyecatcher
Enchanted Life (7.00 Newmarket)
Charlie Appleby's filly created a good impression in novice company and can extend the unbeaten run to three on this handicap debut.
Richard Young
The Punt nap
Principality (4.10 Newbury)
Trained by Richard Hannon, his Curragh run can be ignored as he played up in the stalls. He will appreciate drying ground and the form of his first two runs have been boosted.
Liam Headd
Speed figures
Bella Taslina (1.50 Newbury)
Gained a deserved success over 7f at Doncaster recently and this extra furlong may suit Clive Cox's filly even better.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Linwood (2.25 Newbury)
Wasn't fluent on his first run last time and showed his inexperience. However, finished strongly and the step up to 7f, and race experience, can see him running a good race.
George Bonds
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
