The Punt Acca: Liam Headd bids to follow up last week's 9-4 winner with selections at Haydock and Newbury

Three horses to include in a multiple on Friday . . .

Quantum Leap (3.50 Haydock)

Course-and-distance winner Quantum Leap returns to the track after success 12 months ago and he has every chance of repeating his victory for Ed Bethell. The five-year-old posted a joint-best Racing Post Rating when scoring by just over a length last summer and he can go close again running off the same mark. Things didn't work out for the New Approach gelding after that last win, but he returned with a promising run when second at Hamilton this month. He had a bit of ground to make up after a slow start, but he stayed on well behind the winner and he looks like he'll relish a return to this staying distance.

Principality (4.10 Newbury)

Richard Hannon will be keen to get a first victory in this Listed Rose Bowl and Principality looks a major contender on the basis of his first two runs. He finished last of five in the Railway Stakes at the Curragh last month, but you can put a line through that effort as he looked to experience trouble in the stalls and was slow to get away. That performance shouldn't hinder his ability, though, as he won impressively at Goodwood on his penultimate outing. The form of that race has been franked with the third, fourth and fifth all winning next time out. His debut run when second at Newmarket has also produced a couple of subsequent winners, while he should relish conditions.

Mrs Twig (4.45 Newbury)

The William Muir and Chris Grassick-trained four-year-old brings the most consistent form into the contest and she has the attributes to run another solid race. The daughter of Mastercraftsman has been a revelation for the yard this term, winning three of her four starts and running a promising fourth at the track in May. She was only beaten three-and-a-half lengths that day and she bounced back next time out at Kempton. She beat a couple of smart rivals at Newmarket on quick ground last time out, so drying conditions will suit her. Although she's stepping back up in trip, she is well capable of staying the distance as she ran with credit over further when only beaten four lengths at Bath last summer.

