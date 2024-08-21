Racing Post logo
Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back at York's Ebor meeting on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Shagraan 1.50 York

Highly tried by Clive Cox as a two-year-old after his novice win at Windsor last July; on the up for new connections, relishing the strong pace when winning at Goodwood three weeks ago (5f, good to firm); up 5lb but there's a strong suspicion he's got better to come and next month's Group 1 entry is notable; conditions should suit and he's high on the list.

Ruling Court 2.25 York

Recovered from slow start to power clear and win by just over five lengths at 4-9 on last month's debut at Sandown (7f, good); the well-beaten placed horses have franked the form since and this 2,300,000euros breeze-up purchase is a hugely exciting prospect for his top connections.

King's Gambit 3.00 York

Impressive in London Gold Cup (his only handicap) at Newbury and came from the clouds when second in Group 3 at Royal Ascot; lost out close home to a good five-year-old (International runner Alflaila) when setting a slow pace in Group 2 here on latest outing; all those three races were at about 1m2f, with the last two on good to firm; has come by a lower-profile path than some of these but his form is a match for any of them at these weights and he's well worth a go at this new trip.

Samui 4.10 York

Seen mostly over hurdles (fairly useful) but has made a big splash switched to the Flat this summer with two wins and a second from three attempts; latest start saw him make his Flat handicap debut in seven-runner race at Killarney (2m1f, good to firm; at 5-6) and he led over 2f out to win it by 17l; this is a much higher mark but no shock if he can win again.

