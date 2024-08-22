Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back at York's Ebor meeting on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Elnajmm 3.00 York

Impressive on his seasonal and handicap debut at Newcastle (1m, AW) in June and he followed up at Ascot (1m, good to firm) last month, picking up well once in the clear; this lightly raced 4yo is in top hands and Group races may well be next on the agenda; could take a 6lb penalty in his stride.

Queen Of The Pride 3.35 York

Second foal of St Leger winner Simple Verse; 4yo who has run just five times, winning three; took a Group 3 at Haydock in June by a short head; same C&D (1m4f, good; unraced on firmer) in July when produced later to win the Group 2 Lancashire Oaks by 3l; one of the top form options after that and there is a lot to like about the way she is progressing.

Karmology 4.10 York

Progressive over an extended 1m2f on last three starts, including battling her way to a win in 15-runner handicap here (good to soft) last month and second of nine in Listed race over that same C&D (good to firm) two weeks later; by Golden Horn, so there's a good chance her progress will continue now that she's upped to 1m4f; one to consider.

Age Of Gold 4.45 York

Frankel colt who scored tidily on his 6f Yarmouth debut (good to soft) in May and the second and third have franked the form since; on the back of that he went off 100-30 for the Chesham at Royal Ascot (7f, good to firm) but was beaten 14l into seventh; subsequently gelded; remains a very useful prospect for his top stable.

Read these next:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at York on day two of the Ebor festival

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips on day two of York's Ebor festival on Thursday

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.