Paul Kealy's play of the day at York on day two of the Ebor festival

5.20 York

Miss Information 17:20 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Two horses who ran really well at Goodwood make the most appeal, and while I was very much with Arisaig when she won there last time, preference this time has to be for Miss Infomation .

I was against her at Goodwood because she was running off a mark 12lb higher than when completing her double at Epsom, and she had one of the widest stalls of all.

However, she proved without a doubt that she could handle her new handicap mark as she managed to finish a two-length fourth despite racing wide all the way and not getting the best of runs.

There is every chance she would have won with a lower draw and if that had been the case she'd probably be half her price here despite carrying a few pounds more, as plenty of horses have run from the race with great credit since.

This time the draw is in her favour (stall six) and while this is obviously a competitive race, she has to be taken very seriously for Andrew Balding, who has run only three horses in this in the past ten years and come away with a 14-1 winner and a 10-1 third.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.