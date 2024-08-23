Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back at York's Ebor meeting on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Alsakib 2.25 York

Unable to threaten in 1m4f/1m5f Group 3 races this spring; gradually worked his way into a creditable fourth of 16 in 1m6f handicap at Royal Ascot (good to firm; acts on soft) next time and kept finding to get on top late on in a 1m6f Group 3 here (good to soft) six weeks ago; 2m now beckons and another improved showing, which is needed, is probably on its way.

Andesite 3.00 York

Absent since his gritty debut success in course-and-distance event (good) at the Dante festival in May when collaring a subsequent Listed scorer; bred to reach this level, being half-brother to a dual Group 2 winner (including at two) for his connections, and looks an ideal Gimcrack type; respected.

Bradsell 3.35 York

Initially raced over 6f but he found his true calling when dropped to 5f in the Group 1 King's Stand at Ascot in 2023, where he was last off the bridle and held a top-class rival at bay; unable to race as prominently in this next time (good to firm) when drawn away from the pace but still managed a good third to the front-running Live In The Dream; had a straightforward task in a Listed race at Deauville on belated return; bold show can be expected.

Dosman 5.20 York

Thrice-raced colt who is improving; very solid third, behind two subsequent dual winners who both received weight from him, at Newmarket (1m, good to firm) most recently; highly interesting on handicap debut.

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips on day three of York's Ebor festival on Friday

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

York Ebor tips 2024: Friday's best bets from Racing Post experts

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.