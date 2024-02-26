Southwell Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders with his picks for the £50,000 guarantee

A mile fillies' handicap (4.28) kicks off the Tote's £50,000 Placepot guarantee at Southwell and David's Diva , who defied a poor draw when completing a hat-trick at Wolverhampton last time, is the first on the team. The booking of Hayley Turner aboard Plumette catches the eye and she is the back-up play.

A weak 5f novice (5.00) follows and this is all about the Adrian Nicholls-trained Ingleby Archie , whose form towers above the rest.

The two to appeal most in the 5f classified event (5.30) are Trulie Good , a non-stayer over a mile last time who was previously knocking on the door, and Sir Benedict , who is consistent at this moderate level.

Majed has a top-class pedigree and rates an interesting handicap debutant for John and Thady Gosden in the next (6.00). It is trappy, though, and Andrew Balding's well-bred handicap newcomer Torrent also goes in.

Nicholls can get the double up with Tees George in the 7f handicap (6.30). He shaped well on his return at Newcastle this month.

It is a worry that Connected has been a beaten favourite on three of his past four starts, but there have been excuses and he could be a cut above the rest in the final leg (7.00).

Southwell Placepot perm

4.28

1 David’s Diva

5 Plumette

5.00

3 Ingleby Archie

5.30

7 Sir Benedict

11 Trulie Good

6.00

1 Majed

4 Torrent

6.30

3 Tees George

7.00

3 Connected

2 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 1 x 1 = 8 lines

