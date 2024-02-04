Southwell Placepot picks: Richard Birch provides his perm for £50,000 guaranteed pool on the all-weather

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Southwell hosts the £50,000 Placepot guarantee and many players will focus on likely warm favourite Simiyann in leg one (4.25).

The lightly raced four-year-old went close at Wolverhampton last month, shouldn’t be inconvenienced by the shorter trip and can go one better under Billy Loughnane.

It could be a great start to the meeting for Loughnane, who partners Velvet Vulcan in leg two (5.00). He ran well over course and distance last time out when finishing second to Destinado and makes plenty of appeal.

Cast No Shadow possesses the best form in leg three (5.30), but it would be no surprise if the filly Sparklight improved past him.

Ebury has been running quite well in defeat of late and can be relied upon to put up a decent show in leg four (6.00).

Copper Mountain , fluent winner over a mile at Southwell last month, rates solid insurance.

City Cyclone and King Of York could be the pair to focus on in leg five (6.30), while Molly Mischief , who steps up in distance, may prove hard to beat in the final leg (7.00) if she reproduces the form of last month’s Southwell second to Smokey Malone.

Southwell Placepot perm

4.25

3 Simiyann

5.00

9 Velvet Vulcan

5.30

3 Cast No Shadow

8 Sparklight

6.00

3 Copper Mountain

4 Ebury

6.30

3 City Cyclone

9 King Of York

7.00

5 Molly Mischief

1x1x2x2x2x1 = 8 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.