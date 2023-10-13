'She is the value play' - why this horse can win the 2023 Cesarewitch on Saturday plus 1-2-3 predictions

The Club Godolphin Cesarewitch (2.40) is the big betting race of the weekend, but who will win the famous marathon handicap at Newmarket? Our top tipsters have had their say . . .

Forecast odds: 9-1

By James Hill

Hughie Morrison has a good record in this race and I like the way he's campaigned Vino Victrix this season. Last year's second ran a nice prep when fourth at Goodwood last time out and he is 2lb lower than 12 months ago.

He will have to turn around form with the three-year-old Grand Providence from that outing on the Sussex Downs. He's progressive, while the most interesting entry among the jumpers surely has to be Goshen – no, I'm not joking!

Vino Victrix 14:40 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Hughie Morrison

Forecast odds: 10-1

By Stuart Redding

The second leg of the autumn double has been dominated by jumps trainers recently and I expect that to continue. Emmet Mullins' The Shunter gets my vote. He is a smart jumper and has shown promise on the rare occasions he has raced on the Flat, most recently over an insufficient 1m4f at Gowran Park in August.

The enigmatic Goshen has the ability to figure off a mark of 88 if fully tuned up after a lengthy break. Pied Piper is another to consider but he has been well found in the market.

The Shunter 14:40 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Emmet Mullins

Forecast odds: 20-1

By Sam Hardy

Having twice been runner-up this summer, Aztec Empire can finally get his head in front if resuming the progress he was making before his last run when pulled up at Haydock. Sent off favourite that day, he runs off the same mark of 93 here and should be involved at the business end of the race.

Tritonic could prove the biggest threat to the selection running off a mark of 100. He finished third at Royal Ascot on the same mark in the summer and should give another solid account.

Aztec Empire 14:40 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Andrew Balding

Forecast odds: 20-1

By Harry Wilson

Jumps trainers have dominated this contest in recent seasons and the well-touted Pied Piper, who has winning form on the Rowley Mile and is rated 157 over hurdles, is sure to go well.

However, he couldn't win last year's Ascot Stakes, albeit he was a bit unlucky, off this mark and could prove vulnerable to Sheishybrid. She hit the front far too soon in the trial but battled on gamely, seeing out the trip well. If waited with for longer, she looks good value at her big odds.

Sheishybrid 14:40 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Danny Sheehy (3lb) Tnr: Noel Meade

Forecast odds: 25-1

By Joe Eccles

Lot Of Joy has won only once since joining Willie Mullins, that victory coming at odds of 1-7 in a maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse, but she has shaped better than the bare result on more than one occasion this season and looks the value play in this year’s Cesarewitch.

Champion jockey William Buick has been booked for the ride on this daughter of Camelot, who showed a liking for big-field staying handicaps when third in last year’s Irish Cesarewitch. High-class hurdler Pied Piper looks the main danger off of a potentially lenient mark, while the admirably consistent Grand Providence should make the frame.

Lot Of Joy 14:40 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: W P Mullins

How to claim your Cesarewitch Handicap free bets

Get £40 in 2023 Cesarewitch Handicap free bets from Paddy Power this week

2023 Cesarewitch: 1-2-3 predictions

James Hill

1 Vino Victrix

2 Grand Providence

3 Goshen

Stuart Redding

1 The Shunter

2 Goshen

3 Pied Piper

Harry Wilson

1 Sheishybrid

2 Pied Piper

3 Ocean Wind

Sam Hardy

1 Aztec Empire

2 Tritonic

3 Pied Piper

Joe Eccles

1 Lot Of Joy

2 Pied Piper

3 Grand Providence

Grab a £40 Paddy Power free bet for the 2023 Cesarewitch Handicap

We've already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bets for this year's Cesarewitch Handicap.

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on the big race. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the 'Join' button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card and place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power betting sign-up offer for this year's Cesarewitch Handicap: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the Cesarewitch Handicap betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Read these next:

Confirmed runners and riders for the 2023 Dewhurst Stakes and Cesarewitch Handicap at Newmarket - plus a free bet

Who will win the 2023 Dewhurst at Newmarket based on previous trends?

2023 Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket: assessing the top contenders

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.