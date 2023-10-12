Confirmed runners and riders for the 2023 Dewhurst Stakes and Cesarewitch Handicap at Newmarket - plus a free bet

Dewhurst favourite City Of Troy is set to face up to seven rivals at Newmarket on Saturday (2.00 ) as he bids to extend his unbeaten record to three for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore.

After comfortably scoring on his debut in July, the son of Justify landed the Group 2 Superlative Stakes by six and a half lengths from Haatem before being ruled out of the National Stakes last month due to unsuitable ground.

Iberian , winner of the Champagne Stakes last time, is among those who will attempt to deny the likely odds-on favourite, who also heads the market for next year's Qipco 2,000 Guineas.

National Stakes winner Henry Longfellow and Coventry Stakes winner River Tiber are notable absentees for O'Brien, who is also represented by Henry Adams .

How to claim your Newmarket free bets

Get £40 in 2023 Dewhurst Stakes and Cesarewitch Handicap free bets from Paddy Power this week

Dewhurst Stakes confirmed runners and riders

Alyanaabi Jim Crowley

Jim Crowley Array James Doyle

James Doyle City Of Troy Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore Eben Shaddad Benoit de la Sayette

Benoit de la Sayette Haatem Sean Levey

Sean Levey Henry Adams tbc

tbc Iberian Tom Marquand

Tom Marquand Indian Run Danny Tudhope

Native Trail's Dewhurst Stakes (2.00 Newmarket, Saturday)

William Hill: 8-15 City Of Troy, 7-2 Iberian, 8 Alyanaabi, 16 Array, Indian Run, 20 bar

Cesarewitch: Market leader Pied Piper remains in contention

Market leader Pied Piper featured among 36 declarations for the highly competitive Cesarewitch Handicap (2.40 ) at Newmarket on Saturday.

The Gordon Elliott-trained five-year-old, who was narrowly denied in last season's County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, will be partnered by Ryan Moore.

Vino Vitrix , who is also prominent in the market, remains in contention for Hughie Morrison, who is also set to be represented by Not So Sleepy .

Grand Providence has secured the final spot in the 34-runner field and will attempt to follow up her success in last month's Cesarewitch Trial.

Rachael Blackmore is set to ride Jackfinbar for Willie Mullins, who will have five runners in a race he has won three times in the last five years.

Cesarewitch Handicap confirmed runners and riders

Tashkan Ben Robinson

Wordsworth Christian Howarth

Jackfinbar Rachael Blackmore

Ocean Wind Sean Levey

Not So Sleepy Tom Marquand

Tritonic Rossa Ryan

The Very Man Kevin Stott

Pied Piper Ryan Moore

M C Muldoon Danny Tudhope

Jesse Evans Oisin Orr

Lot Of Joy William Buick

The Shunter James Doyle

Typewriter Callum Hutchinson

Zoffee Robert Havlin

The Grand Visir Paddy Bradley

Aztec Empire David Egan

Emiyn Zak Wheatley

Law Of The Sea Jim Crowley

Vino Victrix Benoit de la Sayette

Temporize Finley Marsh

Goshen Rhys Clutterbuck

Golden Shot Luke Morris

Blazeon Five Trevor Whelan

Bashful Boy tbc

Zenon Saffie Osborne

Land Of Winter Aidan Keeley

Geremia Alex Jary

Sheishybrid Daniel Sheehy

Yorkindness Joe Fanning

Pons Aelius Franny Norton

Motazzen Jimmy Quinn

Mr Escobar Siobhan Rutledge

Wonderwall Georgia Dobie

Grand Providence Hayley Turner

Club Godolphin Cesarewitch (2.40 Newmarket, Saturday)

Grab a £40 Paddy Power free bet for Newmarket this weekend

We've already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bets for this year's Dewhurst Stakes and Cesarewitch Handicap at Newmarket.

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on the big race. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the 'Join' button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card and place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power betting sign-up offer for Newmarket: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the Dewhurst Stakes and Cesarewitch Handicap betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Read these next:

Who will win the 2023 Dewhurst at Newmarket based on previous trends?

2023 Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket: assessing the top contenders

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.