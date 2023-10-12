Confirmed runners and riders for the 2023 Dewhurst Stakes and Cesarewitch Handicap at Newmarket - plus a free bet
Dewhurst favourite City Of Troy is set to face up to seven rivals at Newmarket on Saturday (2.00) as he bids to extend his unbeaten record to three for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore.
After comfortably scoring on his debut in July, the son of Justify landed the Group 2 Superlative Stakes by six and a half lengths from Haatem before being ruled out of the National Stakes last month due to unsuitable ground.
Iberian, winner of the Champagne Stakes last time, is among those who will attempt to deny the likely odds-on favourite, who also heads the market for next year's Qipco 2,000 Guineas.
National Stakes winner Henry Longfellow and Coventry Stakes winner River Tiber are notable absentees for O'Brien, who is also represented by Henry Adams.
Dewhurst Stakes confirmed runners and riders
- Alyanaabi Jim Crowley
- Array James Doyle
- City Of Troy Ryan Moore
- Eben Shaddad Benoit de la Sayette
- Haatem Sean Levey
- Henry Adams tbc
- Iberian Tom Marquand
- Indian Run Danny Tudhope
Native Trail's Dewhurst Stakes (2.00 Newmarket, Saturday)
William Hill: 8-15 City Of Troy, 7-2 Iberian, 8 Alyanaabi, 16 Array, Indian Run, 20 bar
Cesarewitch: Market leader Pied Piper remains in contention
Market leader Pied Piper featured among 36 declarations for the highly competitive Cesarewitch Handicap (2.40) at Newmarket on Saturday.
The Gordon Elliott-trained five-year-old, who was narrowly denied in last season's County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, will be partnered by Ryan Moore.
Vino Vitrix, who is also prominent in the market, remains in contention for Hughie Morrison, who is also set to be represented by Not So Sleepy.
Grand Providence has secured the final spot in the 34-runner field and will attempt to follow up her success in last month's Cesarewitch Trial.
Rachael Blackmore is set to ride Jackfinbar for Willie Mullins, who will have five runners in a race he has won three times in the last five years.
Cesarewitch Handicap confirmed runners and riders
Tashkan Ben Robinson
Wordsworth Christian Howarth
Jackfinbar Rachael Blackmore
Ocean Wind Sean Levey
Not So Sleepy Tom Marquand
Tritonic Rossa Ryan
The Very Man Kevin Stott
Pied Piper Ryan Moore
M C Muldoon Danny Tudhope
Jesse Evans Oisin Orr
Lot Of Joy William Buick
The Shunter James Doyle
Typewriter Callum Hutchinson
Zoffee Robert Havlin
The Grand Visir Paddy Bradley
Aztec Empire David Egan
Emiyn Zak Wheatley
Law Of The Sea Jim Crowley
Vino Victrix Benoit de la Sayette
Temporize Finley Marsh
Goshen Rhys Clutterbuck
Golden Shot Luke Morris
Blazeon Five Trevor Whelan
Bashful Boy tbc
Zenon Saffie Osborne
Land Of Winter Aidan Keeley
Geremia Alex Jary
Sheishybrid Daniel Sheehy
Yorkindness Joe Fanning
Pons Aelius Franny Norton
Motazzen Jimmy Quinn
Mr Escobar Siobhan Rutledge
Wonderwall Georgia Dobie
Grand Providence Hayley Turner
Club Godolphin Cesarewitch (2.40 Newmarket, Saturday)
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
