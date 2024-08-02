- More
Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Another Baar (4.35 Doncaster)
Has dropped in the weights, now 11lb lower than for his last win, and signalled a return to form was imminent at York last time, catching the eye from a poor position. Can resume winning ways for the in-form Adrian Keatley yard.
Matt Gardner
Eyecatcher
Barefoot Warrior (2.45 Thirsk)
David O'Meara's gelding ran green but finished off his race strongly over 7f here on his debut. Stepping up to a mile looks sure to suit.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Caius Chorister (3.00 Goodwood)
Course winner who failed to stay in the Ascot Gold Cup last time and has to be respected down in trip and grade under eyecatching jockey booking Harry Bentley.
Charlie Huggins
Speed figures
Dancing In Paris (2.25 Goodwood)
Progressive type who didn't see out 2m½f at Newbury and drops back to the distance at which he clocked his best speed figure when winning at Ascot.
Craig Thake
Newmarket nap
Lion's Pride (1.50 Goodwood)
The Gosdens' colt retains plenty of potential after just seven outings and looks ready to peak, stepped up to 1m4f, on this third start of the season.
Richard Russell
Dark horse
Mostabshir (3.35 Goodwood)
Comes out of stall 24 on first try at 6f. Drop in trip looks set to suit and he may be well handicapped based on last year's form.
Liam Watson
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
