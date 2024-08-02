The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins with three horse racing tips at Glorious Goodwood on Saturday

Three horses to put in a multiple at Goodwood on Saturday . . .

Caius Chorister (3.00 Goodwood)

Won a handicap at this meeting in 2022 and has officially improved 24lb since. There was no shame in the five-year-old failing to stay the marathon 2m4f trip in the Gold Cup last time and as you would expect for a Royal Ascot Group 1, the form has stood up well. Kyprios backed up his win at the royal meeting in the Group 1 Goodwood Cup while Sweet William finished one place closer to that winner than he did at Ascot. Caius Chorister was sixth in the Gold Cup, but had been beaten only a head by Sweet William in a Group 3 on her previous start. The decision to drop the mare in grade and distance looks sensible by trainer David Menuisier, as she comfortably won a Group 3 over this 1m6f trip at Saint-Cloud last October. Menuisier, won this race in 2021 with Wonderful Tonight and he has drafted in the services of Harry Bentley, who steered Simple Verse to victory in this race in 2015, while the jockey is back from Hong Kong.

Mission To The Moon (4.10 Goodwood)

Has won both of his starts at Goodwood over the same 7f trip he encounters here. Mission To The Moon led his group towards the stands' side rail at the furlong pole in the Britannia Stakes before finishing fourth in that Royal Ascot handicap. The Roger Varian-trained three-year-old will benefit from the drop in distance and King's Gamble, who he beat by half a length in the Britannia, was second in a Group 3 at Glorious Goodwood on Friday. Mission To The Moon is only 1lb higher than at the royal meeting and he should be able to confirm the form with Britannia sixth Qirat.

Angelo Buonarroti (4.45 Goodwood)

Cost €1m at the Arqana May Breeze-Up sale and was ninth of 22 in the Coventry Stakes on his debut. It was always going to be difficult to make a successful debut in a big-field Royal Ascot Group 2, but the form of that contest has worked out well since, most recently evidenced by the 16th-placed Mr Chaplin winning at Glorious Goodwood on Thursday. The fifth-placed Al Qudra also landed an Ascot Listed event last Saturday and Angelo Buonarroti should get off the mark in a weaker race here.

Read these next:

Paul Kealy's Glorious Goodwood day 5 racing tips: Saturday's play of the day

'It won't surprise me if he finishes fast and late' - Tom Segal with five Saturday selections on the final day of Glorious Goodwood

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.