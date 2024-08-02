Paul Kealy's Glorious Goodwood day 5 racing tips: Saturday's play of the day

4.10 Goodwood

In the Whispering Angel Handicap, Qirat, a non-runner from the mile handicap on Thursday, looks the standout.

I'd have opposed him on Thursday as despite running sixth in the Britannia and fifth in another good handicap at Newmarket, he looks a short-runner at a mile, and although he was probably only a draw-related non-runner then (had stall 14), he is of much more interest back at 7f.

He won over this course and distance in a valuable 13-runner handicap on his seasonal return in May from the same stall nine he has now under Hector Crouch, and he did so easily. That form could not have worked out much better as the runner-up has gone up 17lb since and the third romped home in another 7f handicap here on Wednesday.

Qirat 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

