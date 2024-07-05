FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingSaturday Sizzlers
premium
'I loved the way he put his head down and battled' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday selections
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inMembers' Club tips
Last updated
Copy
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'He'll relish the forecast rain and is improving fast' - Tom Segal with four Saturday selections
- 'She should prove tough to beat back in maiden company' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Naas on Saturday
- Big-race trends: low draw usually an advantage in Coral Charge
- 'He's well poised to cash in off his current mark' - Conor Fennelly with a selection at Bellewstown on Friday
- 'He looks primed to win for the first time in a while' - Paul Kealy with three Friday selections
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'He'll relish the forecast rain and is improving fast' - Tom Segal with four Saturday selections
- 'She should prove tough to beat back in maiden company' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Naas on Saturday
- Big-race trends: low draw usually an advantage in Coral Charge
- 'He's well poised to cash in off his current mark' - Conor Fennelly with a selection at Bellewstown on Friday
- 'He looks primed to win for the first time in a while' - Paul Kealy with three Friday selections