Royal Ascot tips 2024: Wednesday's best bets from Racing Post experts

Day two of Royal Ascot is upon us – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?

Our top three Royal Ascot tips for Wednesday's card

Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 1), 1m

By Tom Segal

There is no doubt last year's winner of this race, Rogue Millennium, was unlucky up the far rail on her return at the Curragh but she didn't do that much off the bridle when she got out and she could easily be in trouble again from stall two.

This race has been switched to the round track this year and the two favourites are drawn on the rail with Laurel in one, which means they will need plenty of luck, and Ocean Jewel from stall 12 is at least guaranteed a clear run. Furthermore, she's totally unexposed at a mile, she will love the quick ground and I could see her making her presence felt in top-class fillies' races as the year progresses.

Ocean Jewel 15:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: W J Lee Tnr: W McCreery

Prince of Wales's Stakes, 1m2f

By Kevin Morley

Auguste Rodin holds solid claims, but Inspiral also meets all criteria and can emerge victorious in a race in which mares have a decent record.

Course winner Alflaila makes his reappearance, but a couple of recent winners have overcome that obstacle and he cannot be taken lightly, while French raiders Horizon Dore and Blue Rose Cen add depth to the race as they also fare well on trends.

Inspiral 16:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Queen's Vase, 1m6f

By Paul Kealy

Aidan O'Brien is throwing the kitchen sink at the Queen's Vase with four of the ten runners, but that surely means he isn't particularly confident in any of them. Birdman strikes me as a perfectly reasonable alternative.

Jessica Harrington's three-year-old is 2-2 and picked up really well to win a 1m5f Listed race with something to spare on his second outing, and he looks guaranteed to stay.

Birdman 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

