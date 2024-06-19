- More
Royal Ascot tips 2024: Wednesday's best bets from Racing Post experts
Day two of Royal Ascot is upon us – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?
Our top three Royal Ascot tips for Wednesday's card
Ocean Jewel
Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 1), 1m
By Tom Segal
There is no doubt last year's winner of this race, Rogue Millennium, was unlucky up the far rail on her return at the Curragh but she didn't do that much off the bridle when she got out and she could easily be in trouble again from stall two.
This race has been switched to the round track this year and the two favourites are drawn on the rail with Laurel in one, which means they will need plenty of luck, and Ocean Jewel from stall 12 is at least guaranteed a clear run. Furthermore, she's totally unexposed at a mile, she will love the quick ground and I could see her making her presence felt in top-class fillies' races as the year progresses.
Royal Ascot free bets: Betfair offer
Inspiral
Prince of Wales's Stakes, 1m2f
By Kevin Morley
Auguste Rodin holds solid claims, but Inspiral also meets all criteria and can emerge victorious in a race in which mares have a decent record.
Course winner Alflaila makes his reappearance, but a couple of recent winners have overcome that obstacle and he cannot be taken lightly, while French raiders Horizon Dore and Blue Rose Cen add depth to the race as they also fare well on trends.
Birdman
Queen's Vase, 1m6f
By Paul Kealy
Aidan O'Brien is throwing the kitchen sink at the Queen's Vase with four of the ten runners, but that surely means he isn't particularly confident in any of them. Birdman strikes me as a perfectly reasonable alternative.
Jessica Harrington's three-year-old is 2-2 and picked up really well to win a 1m5f Listed race with something to spare on his second outing, and he looks guaranteed to stay.
Get £40 in free bet multiples with Betfair
Betfair are offering new customers £40 in free bet multiples when you place a £10 Sportsbook bet.
You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on the big races at Royal Ascot. It's fast, secure and straightforward.
- Head over to Betfair through this link and click the 'Get Started' button
- Sign up for an account using code ZSKAOF and create your username and password
- Place a minimum £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of minimum EVS (2.0)
- Get £40 in free bet builders, accumulators or multiples to use on any sport
Betfair betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the 2024 Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- 18+
- New UK & ROI customers
- Rewards valid for 30 days
- Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify
- T&Cs apply
- Please gamble responsibly
Read these next:
Paul Kealy's Royal Ascot day 2 racing tips: Wednesday's play of the day
'He's a Group horse in a handicap' - David Jennings answers the burning questions on day two at Royal Ascot
Harry Wilson's Royal Ascot tips on Wednesday: 'She's shown very useful form and could be underestimated on her return'
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- Ascot Lucky 15 tips for Wednesday: four horses to back on day 2 of Royal Ascot
- 'He's a Group horse in a handicap' - David Jennings answers the burning questions on day two at Royal Ascot
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- Harry Wilson returns with more Royal Ascot tips after 5-2, 100-30 and 5-1 winners on day one
- Royal Ascot Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £250,000 guaranteed pool on day two
- Royal Ascot day two betting offer: grab £60 in free bets with BetMGM
- Royal Ascot betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Coral for day two's races
- William Hill Royal Ascot free bets: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets for day two's races
- Prince of Wales's Stakes: get £40 in Royal Ascot free bets with Betfair
- Claim over £600 in Royal Ascot free bets with these bookmaker betting offers for day two
- Ascot Lucky 15 tips for Wednesday: four horses to back on day 2 of Royal Ascot
- 'He's a Group horse in a handicap' - David Jennings answers the burning questions on day two at Royal Ascot
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- Harry Wilson returns with more Royal Ascot tips after 5-2, 100-30 and 5-1 winners on day one
- Royal Ascot Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £250,000 guaranteed pool on day two
- Royal Ascot day two betting offer: grab £60 in free bets with BetMGM
- Royal Ascot betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Coral for day two's races
- William Hill Royal Ascot free bets: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets for day two's races
- Prince of Wales's Stakes: get £40 in Royal Ascot free bets with Betfair
- Claim over £600 in Royal Ascot free bets with these bookmaker betting offers for day two