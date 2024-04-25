Racing Post logo
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Sandown

Paul KealySenior tipster

Miaharris
1.15 Sandown
1pt win

Miaharris13:15 Sandown
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Owen Burrows

Miaharris is a backable price at around 9-2 in the opening 5f handicap (1.15), though, as there's still a chance she could be better than this company.

The Owen Burrows-trained filly looked promising on her first two outings, winning easily over this course and distance on her debut and then following up in Listed company despite missing the break and having to wait for a clear run.

She couldn't confirm the form with fourth-placed Juniper Berries in the Group 3 Dick Poole at Salisbury next time, but her eighth of 12 was too bad to be true and she may well have found the ground too fast. 

Better was to come when she finished fifth in a Cornwallis at Newmarket despite not getting the best of runs, and this stiff 5f looks more up her alley. 

There is loads of pace in this race, so I'm looking for something to sit just off it and Miaharris, who could well be back in Group company before long, will hopefully pounce fast and late despite a slightly tricky draw in stall eight (although low is not the huge advantage it once was).

Published on 25 April 2024inPlay of the day

Last updated 18:00, 25 April 2024

