Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newmarket
Thunder Ball
3.00 Newmarket
With it hard to predict just how much rain is likely to fall, the selection is Thunder Ball, who doesn't appear to have any ground issues and comes here in good heart.
He hasn't managed to win in two outings this season but easily did best of those who forced the pace when seventh in the Lincoln and then improved on that when fourth in another hot mile handicap at Newbury a couple of weeks ago.
Thunder Ball ran in some good handicaps last season, finishing fourth in the Britannia at Royal Ascot and a close seventh in the Cambridgeshire, and while those came on very fast ground, he also won easily on soft at Goodwood, so the weather can do what it likes.
The drop to 7f is a question mark as he was well beaten on his last try, but he reared as the stalls opened then and ended up being held up off a steady gallop, and that's not how he usually races.
Published on 2 May 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 2 May 2024
