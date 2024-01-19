Paul Kealy's play of the day at Lingfield

Epsom Faithfull

12.15 Lingfield

I'm hopeful that the bet of the day comes in the opening 7f handicap, a run-of-the-mill Class 4 affair in which Epsom Faithfull makes plenty of appeal.

He has dropped 18lb in the ratings since February last year, and not without good reason, but he came the closest he has to winning for a while when a length third here over a mile 16 days ago on what was his first run for the best part of four months.

If that was a sign that he's on the way back to some form – we can't expect him to reach his previous peak at the age of seven – then he is certainly well enough handicapped dropping back to his best all-weather trip.

Epsom Faithfull is 5-16 on artificial surfaces, but that improves to 4-8 over 7f, with three of those successes coming off higher marks than he is on now.

