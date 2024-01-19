The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Lingfield on Saturday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Saturday . . .

Epsom Faithfull (12.15 Lingfield)

Produced a big career best in a Listed race here on reappearance last year, beaten little more than a length by Annaf, who won the Portland and ran well in Group races for the rest of the year, despite being the lowest-rated runner in the field. A string of inconsistent efforts since has seen her drop 12lb below her last winning mark, but the Pat Phelan-trained seven-year-old was a good third over a mile here last time and should go well back at her optimum distance.

Tropez Power (2.00 Lingfield)

Was progressive on the all-weather last winter for John Quinn, producing form figures of 13212, which included finishing runner-up to an improver from John and Thady Gosden's yard who is now 10lb higher on his sole start here. A line can be put through his return from a 182-day break at Newcastle last time, as he travelled strongly but met lots of trouble before finishing ninth without ever coming off the bridle. He showed he was capable of winning off this mark when a closing a second off 1lb lower at Southwell in March and can take advantage of this drop in class.

Zarzyni (2.35 Lingfield)

Was a good third on his return from a 120-day break at Wolverhampton two weeks ago and can turn the tables with Diomed Spirit off 4lb better terms. He is yet to finish out of the first three in six all-weather starts, is 15lb below his last winning mark and won the last and only time he was tried in new headgear (sports blinkers for the first time here). Everything points to a big run.

