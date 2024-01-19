Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Saturday's free racing tips: four horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Image link

Handicappers' nap

Photosynthesis (12.50 Lingfield)

Made a promising start for Tom Clover when finishing behind a pair of subsequent winners at Newcastle last month. Makes handicap debut from a fair mark and likely has more to come stepping back up in trip.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Photosynthesis12:50 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Tom Clover

The Punt nap

Tropez Power (2.00 Lingfield) 

Was progressive on the all-weather last winter for John Quinn and a line can be put through his run at Newcastle last time, as he travelled strongly but met lots of trouble before finishing ninth. He was a close second to an improver on his sole previous start here and can take advantage of this drop in class. 
Harry Wilson 

Silk
Tropez Power14:00 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John Quinn

Eyecatcher

Queen Regent (3.10 Lingfield)

Robert Havlin’s mount shaped like headgear might help last time, and she’s fairly treated if the cheekpieces work.
David Toft 

Silk
Queen Regent15:10 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Speed figures

Amazing (1.25 Lingfield)

Returned from lengthy absence to open her account at Wolverhampton last month and Roger Varian's lightly raced four-year-old may continue to make up for lost time.
Dave Edwards 

Silk
Amazing13:25 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Roger Varian

Dark horse

Photosynthesis (12.50 Lingfield)

Promising start for new connections when third behind two subsequent winners. Step back up in trip will suit on handicap debut for in-form yard. 
Jake Aldrich 

Silk
Photosynthesis12:50 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Tom Clover

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing 

Published on 19 January 2024

Last updated 18:53, 19 January 2024

