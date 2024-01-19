Saturday's free racing tips: four horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
Handicappers' nap
Photosynthesis (12.50 Lingfield)
Made a promising start for Tom Clover when finishing behind a pair of subsequent winners at Newcastle last month. Makes handicap debut from a fair mark and likely has more to come stepping back up in trip.
Matt Gardner
The Punt nap
Tropez Power (2.00 Lingfield)
Was progressive on the all-weather last winter for John Quinn and a line can be put through his run at Newcastle last time, as he travelled strongly but met lots of trouble before finishing ninth. He was a close second to an improver on his sole previous start here and can take advantage of this drop in class.
Harry Wilson
Eyecatcher
Queen Regent (3.10 Lingfield)
Robert Havlin’s mount shaped like headgear might help last time, and she’s fairly treated if the cheekpieces work.
David Toft
Speed figures
Amazing (1.25 Lingfield)
Returned from lengthy absence to open her account at Wolverhampton last month and Roger Varian's lightly raced four-year-old may continue to make up for lost time.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Photosynthesis (12.50 Lingfield)
Promising start for new connections when third behind two subsequent winners. Step back up in trip will suit on handicap debut for in-form yard.
Jake Aldrich
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
'She's a very big price on what she has been doing lately' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday selections
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Lingfield
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Lingfield on Saturday
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Lingfield on Saturday
- Hong Kong Racing tips: Jim McGrath with three tips at Sha Tin on Sunday
- Lingfield Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's selections for the £100,000 guaranteed pool
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Lingfield
- US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge provides two selections for the weekend action