Goodwood Placepot tips: Tom Segal provides his perm for Sunday's card

The star of the show on a classy Goodwood card could well be the William Haggas-trained Sea Just In Time , who was very impressive on her sole start at Newmarket.

That form isn't brilliant, though, and while she should win the Listed race for fillies (3.55) she's no good thing on what she has achieved. Consequently it's worth adding Seaward because she's a lot better than she showed in the Oaks last week.

Aimeric was really impressive at Lingfield and can take the step up in class in his stride in the Listed Tapster Stakes (5.05), while Carrados had a bad bump at the start on his debut and can leave that form behind in the juvenile novice (2.45).

The other Placepot banker is Double O One in the two-year-old seller (3.20) after her good run at Brighton last time, but the other two handicaps are trickier and require more than one selection.

Provided the ground stays decent Vino Victrix , who likes Goodwood, should go well in the staying handicap (4.30), as should Tronador , who was unfancied when making a winning debut for Olly Murphy over hurdles and looks fairly handicapped on the Flat.

The opening 7f handicap (2.10) is wide open but Darkness is well treated on his course form and might get the lead. He goes in along with the unexposed Son Of Man , who is much better than he showed in a good race at Haydock last time.

Goodwood Placepot perm

2.10

5 Darkness

6 Son Of Man

2.45

3 Carrados

3.20

7 Double O One

3.55

7 Sea Just In Time

8 Seaward

4.30

4 Vino Victrix

9 Tronador

5.05

1 Aimeric

2x1x1x2x2x1=8 lines

