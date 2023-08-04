Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Mirroring (2.05 Newmarket)

Shaped well either side of a wide trip at Kempton and, with Michael Bell's stable in good nick, she looks the type to progress now she goes handicapping.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Mirroring14:05 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: Barry McHugh Tnr: Michael Bell

The Punt nap

Lose Your Wad (5.20 Goodwood)

Caught the eye over 1m2f at Royal Ascot and ran an encouraging race from the front over a mile last time. This intermediate trip could suit and, having recorded his only success at Kempton, the return to a fast, right-handed track should be ideal for Charlie Hills's three-year-old.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Lose Your Wad17:20 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Charles Hills

Handicappers' nap

Billy No Mates (5.10 Thirsk)

Shaped with promise when third on good ground at Pontefract last time and is now 1lb lower than when winning this race last year. Will appreciate the forecast softer conditions and the Michael Dods-trained gelding can defy top weight.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Billy No Mates17:10 Thirsk
View Racecard
Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Michael Dods

Speed figures

Badri (3.35 Goodwood)

Has been in excellent form this term and personal best last time suggests he could be in line for a bumper payday.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Badri15:35 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Sexton (3lb)Tnr: Ruth Carr

Dark horse

Albasheer (3.35 Goodwood)

Has proved he retains plenty of ability since returning from a layoff, shaping well in big-field sprint handicaps on his last two starts despite not being ideally placed. Will continue to improve for a yard that does well with similar types.
Jake Aldrich

Silk
Albasheer15:35 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Archie Watson

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 4 August 2023Last updated 18:14, 4 August 2023
