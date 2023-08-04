The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips on day five at Glorious Goodwood 

Three horses to include in an each-way treble on Saturday . . .

Albasheer (3.35 Goodwood)

Having backed him at Royal Ascot and at the Curragh two weeks ago, I'm not giving up on Albasheer just yet. He finished like a train at the royal meeting and would've forced a close finish had he followed stablemate Saint Lawrence through the pack, while in Ireland he travelled strongly but made his challenge on the wrong side of the track. He hung badly at the Curragh when he hit the front and got daylight, so it would be no surprise to see Luke Morris hold on to him for as long as possible, and he should get a good tow into the race with Significantly drawn three stalls to his left. The 1lb drop can only help matters and on the strength of his old form – split Chindit (dual Group 2 winner) and State Of Rest (four-time Group 1 winner), as well as finishing four and a half lengths behind St Mark's Basilica in the 2020 Dewhurst – this mark should be exploitable.

Looking for a new bookmaker account? Discover the best free bet bonuses and sign-up offers today

Alpha Capture (4.10 Goodwood)

He may not jump off the page given his rather uninspiring form figures of 707 in his last three starts, but excuses can be made for all of those. He was extremely keen at Lingfield in a slowly run contest that turned into a sprint, while he's been slow to start the last twice in races where the pace has held up. Lingfield tends to ride fast, and the two turf runs have come on quick ground, so maybe getting on this juicier ground will help him travel easier. He was useful at two, winning two times, including a Listed race on his penultimate juvenile start. Before that, he finished second in Doncaster's two-year-old stakes behind Cold Case, who has since won a Group 3 and is now rated 111. It doesn't stop there as the third and fourth, Holguin (111) and Galeron (109), have been raised 22lb and 28lb respectively since that Doncaster run, while sixth-placed Magical Sunset won a Group 3 here on Wednesday. That has got to make a mark of 90 look very good if he can leave those poor runs behind.

Lose Your Wad (5.20 Goodwood)

He's very aptly named if you've followed him in so far, apart from a narrow victory in a Kempton maiden, but today looks a fine opportunity for him to break through in a much better race. He caught my eye behind the talented Military Order, who is now rated 110 having won the Lingfield Derby Trial, on his Newmarket debut, where he was very green on a difficult track but kept at it and stuck on for fourth. He wasn't seen again at two but returned with victory at Kempton from Royal Cape, who won his next start by ten lengths and wasn't at all disgraced in midfield in the Britannia off 89. His fourth behind San Antonio (106), Alder (104) and Local Dynasty (101) in the Listed Dee Stakes was better than the bare result as he was badly hampered by the second, and he's caught the eye a few times in handicaps, while all the time dropping 6lb to this mark of 87. He looked a non-stayer over the stiff 1m2f at Ascot before not handling the track when trying to furrow a lone bid up the rail down at a mile last time. This intermediate trip looks about right, he shouldn't have a problem with soft ground and the return to a fast, right-handed track could prove key.

Read these next:

'His form on bad ground is in a different league' - Paul Kealy has seven selections on day five at Glorious Goodwood

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Glorious Goodwood on Saturday

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips on day five at Glorious Goodwood

Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.