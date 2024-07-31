Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Pledge Of Honour (4.20 Nottingham)

This trip and fast ground proved the catalyst for a return to form at Windsor and the course-and-distance winner remains on a good mark despite the 4lb penalty. Liam Keniry is 2-4 on the gelding, who has twice won back-to-back races in the past.

Paul Curtis

Pledge Of Honour 16:20 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Liam Keniry Tnr: Dean Ivory

Eyecatcher

Grandlad (4.45 Goodwood)

James Horton's colt will be happier back down in grade on a sounder surface, and he's 2-2 over today's course and distance.

Steffan Edwards

Grandlad 16:45 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Adam Farragher Tnr: James Horton

The Punt nap

Elmalka (3.35 Goodwood)

It looks as though she wants this step up in trip after her Coronation Stakes fourth at Royal Ascot last time. She will be suited to conditions and can bounce back to her Group 1-winning form for Roger Varian.

Liam Headd

Elmalka 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Roger Varian

Speed figures

Brighton Boy (4.10 Goodwood)

Progressing quickly and speed figure he clocked at Ffos Las suggest handicapper may have underrated him.

Craig Thake

Brighton Boy 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Newmarket nap

Emily Upjohn (3.35 Newmarket)

John and Thady Gosden's star has worked very nicely on the Limekilns round gallop, which prompted connections to add her to line up at a cost of £40,000 last Friday.

David Milnes

Emily Upjohn 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Dark horse

Cerulean Bay (5.55 Goodwood)

Really unlucky not to have won more this term, failing to get the gaps when needed. He has the skill to win this on his two efforts, but hopefully gets the luck required.

Liam Watson

Cerulean Bay 17:55 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

