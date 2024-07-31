- More
Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Pledge Of Honour (4.20 Nottingham)
This trip and fast ground proved the catalyst for a return to form at Windsor and the course-and-distance winner remains on a good mark despite the 4lb penalty. Liam Keniry is 2-4 on the gelding, who has twice won back-to-back races in the past.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Grandlad (4.45 Goodwood)
James Horton's colt will be happier back down in grade on a sounder surface, and he's 2-2 over today's course and distance.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Elmalka (3.35 Goodwood)
It looks as though she wants this step up in trip after her Coronation Stakes fourth at Royal Ascot last time. She will be suited to conditions and can bounce back to her Group 1-winning form for Roger Varian.
Liam Headd
Speed figures
Brighton Boy (4.10 Goodwood)
Progressing quickly and speed figure he clocked at Ffos Las suggest handicapper may have underrated him.
Craig Thake
Newmarket nap
Emily Upjohn (3.35 Newmarket)
John and Thady Gosden's star has worked very nicely on the Limekilns round gallop, which prompted connections to add her to line up at a cost of £40,000 last Friday.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Cerulean Bay (5.55 Goodwood)
Really unlucky not to have won more this term, failing to get the gaps when needed. He has the skill to win this on his two efforts, but hopefully gets the luck required.
Liam Watson
