The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Glorious Goodwood on Thursday

Three horses to put in a multiple at Goodwood on Thursday . . .

Approval (1.50 Goodwood)

The William Haggas-trained three-year-old proved he handles this trip when posting a career-best effort at Windsor on his penultimate start in June. The form of that race has been boosted several times as the runner-up, Lord Of Love, has won twice since, while the fifth, sixth and eighth are all subsequent scorers. Approval was travelling well for large parts in the Golden Gates at Royal Ascot, but he dropped off when leading on the turn for home and he finished down in seventh. This sharp track may see a return to form and he can go well off a mark 2lb lower than his last effort.

Tropical Storm (2.25 Goodwood)

This two-year-old son of Eqtidaar has taken huge steps forward on each run and he has a good chance to get off the mark for Andrew Balding in the Richmond Stakes. Tropical Storm did not disgrace himself on his debut at Newbury when fifth of eight, and he came close to striking at Newmarket on better ground next time out, but he was denied by a neck. The form of that race has been franked with four subsequent winners and he followed that up when running a cracker in the Norfolk at Royal Ascot. That race has also produced a couple of winners and together with quick ground and the step up in trip, Tropical Storm can be a major player in this Group 2.

Elmalka (3.35 Goodwood)

A step up in trip was clearly needed for Roger Varian's filly as she struggled to keep tabs on the leaders in the Coronation Stakes last time out. This 1m2f presents a perfect opportunity for the 1,000 Guineas heroine her to bounce back. She obviously prefers quick ground, which she's met the last twice, so conditions will be in her favour and this is a wide-open Group 1.

Read these next:

Paul Kealy's Glorious Goodwood day 3 racing tips: Thursday's play of the day

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.