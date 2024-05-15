Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Free Wind (3.15 York)
Made a winning reappearance in this race last year before going on to record personal-best figures when runner-up in the Yorkshire Oaks. Sets a good standard under Kieran Shoemark back at Group 2 level.
Paul Curtis
The Punt nap
Point Lynas (2.45 York)
Holds strong form on quick ground over course and distance for Ed Bethell and should benefit from a good draw in stall five.
Liam Headd
Speed figures
Ancient Wisdom (3.45 York)
Signed off with a Group 1 juvenile success at Doncaster and Charlie Appleby's exciting colt can underline his Classic claims.
Dave Edwards
Eyecatcher
Profit And Loss (8.22 Lingfield)
Twice run well in defeat on the all-weather for his new trainer George Baker, and switching back to turf, on which he's done all his previous winning, can eke out the little bit of improvement needed.
Steffan Edwards
Newmarket nap
Warmonger (5.02 Salisbury)
The son of Camelot is fit from some decent work on the Al Bahathri of late and could well be well treated off a mark of 62.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Catch The Paddy (2.45 York)
Should go well at his local track, where he boasts solid form including a win over six furlongs and a second over course and distance last summer. Jamie Spencer is an eyecatching booking.
Sam Hardy
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three selections on day two of York's Dante meeting on Thursday
- York Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool on day two of York's Dante meeting
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings
- Cracking the Premier puzzle with David Jennings' tips for each of the six races live on ITV on Wednesday