TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Free Wind (3.15 York)

Made a winning reappearance in this race last year before going on to record personal-best figures when runner-up in the Yorkshire Oaks. Sets a good standard under Kieran Shoemark back at Group 2 level.
Paul Curtis

Free Wind15:15 York
Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

The Punt nap

Point Lynas (2.45 York)

Holds strong form on quick ground over course and distance for Ed Bethell and should benefit from a good draw in stall five.
Liam Headd

Point Lynas14:45 York
Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Edward Bethell

Speed figures

Ancient Wisdom (3.45 York)

Signed off with a Group 1 juvenile success at Doncaster and Charlie Appleby's exciting colt can underline his Classic claims.
Dave Edwards

Ancient Wisdom15:45 York
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Eyecatcher

Profit And Loss (8.22 Lingfield)

Twice run well in defeat on the all-weather for his new trainer George Baker, and switching back to turf, on which he's done all his previous winning, can eke out the little bit of improvement needed.
Steffan Edwards

Profit And Loss20:22 Lingfield
Jky: Aidan Keeley (3lb)Tnr: George Baker

Newmarket nap

Warmonger (5.02 Salisbury)

The son of Camelot is fit from some decent work on the Al Bahathri of late and could well be well treated off a mark of 62.
David Milnes

Warmonger17:02 Salisbury
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Dark horse

Catch The Paddy (2.45 York)

Should go well at his local track, where he boasts solid form including a win over six furlongs and a second over course and distance last summer. Jamie Spencer is an eyecatching booking.
Sam Hardy

Catch The Paddy14:45 York
Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing

