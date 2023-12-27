The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Catterick and Newcastle on Thursday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Thursday . . .

Trac (12.30 Catterick)

Trac won three chases last season, including over course and distance, and looks the one to beat in a highly uncompetitive race. He was disappointing on his reappearance at Wetherby, albeit in a much better class race, but bounced right back with a second at Sedgefield last month, showing he could be competitive off this mark. Emma Smith-Chaston takes over in the saddle and her 3lb claim is just a bonus.

Flindrikin (3.30 Newcastle)

Looks just the type to improve in middle-distance handicaps, having shown clear promise in three qualifying runs over a mile on the all-weather. Is nicely bred and should improve now handicapping, while her trainer William Haggas operates at a 31 per cent strike-rate at Newcastle.

Scottish Summit (5.30 Newcastle)

Has only won once on the all-weather, but that came at Newcastle, where his form figures are 3156. Didn’t get the gaps when sixth in a much better race over course and distance last time and a 2lb drop for that puts him below his last winning mark. Is yet to run a bad race at Newcastle and could take advantage of this big drop in class for Geoff Harker.

