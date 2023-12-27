Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Eyecatcher

Flindrikin (3.30 Newcastle)

Steadily progressive daughter of Frankel who goes up in trip for this handicap debut and is taken to strike for William Haggas.

Mark Brown

Flindrikin 15:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Adam Farragher Tnr: William Haggas

Handicappers' nap

New Order (1.05 Catterick)

A winning pointer, he shaped like a certain future winner when just touched off on his hurdling debut for Charlie Longsdon and this looks a good opportunity.

Steve Mason

New Order 13:05 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Lilly Pinchin Tnr: Charlie Longsdon

The Punt nap

Scottish Summit (5.30 Newcastle)

Didn’t get the gaps when sixth in a much better race over course and distance last time and a 2lb drop for that puts him below his last winning mark. The ten-year-old is yet to run a bad race at Newcastle and could take advantage of this big drop in class for Geoff Harker.

Harry Wilson

Scottish Summit 17:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Sam James Tnr: Geoffrey Harker

Speed figures

Burrows Hall (3.23 Catterick)

Successful at Carlisle in April, he has made the frame in both outings this season and can get back in the winning groove.

Dave Edwards

Burrows Hall 15:23 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Nick Scholfield Tnr: Sue Smith

Dark horse

Moonlight Getaway (1.30 Limerick)

Showed almost nothing in first four starts but was well backed when disappointing last time. That suggested connections think he is much better than his mark of 88.

Craig Thake

Moonlight Getaway 13:30 Limerick View Racecard Jky: Phillip Enright Tnr: Donal Hassett

West Country nap

Saint Jaguen (1.40 Catterick)

Showed promise in his early days and could prove to be well handicapped. Should improve for the switch to fences.

James Stevens

Saint Jaguen 13:40 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Liam Harrison Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

