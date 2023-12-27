Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
Eyecatcher
Flindrikin (3.30 Newcastle)
Steadily progressive daughter of Frankel who goes up in trip for this handicap debut and is taken to strike for William Haggas.
Mark Brown
Handicappers' nap
New Order (1.05 Catterick)
A winning pointer, he shaped like a certain future winner when just touched off on his hurdling debut for Charlie Longsdon and this looks a good opportunity.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Scottish Summit (5.30 Newcastle)
Didn’t get the gaps when sixth in a much better race over course and distance last time and a 2lb drop for that puts him below his last winning mark. The ten-year-old is yet to run a bad race at Newcastle and could take advantage of this big drop in class for Geoff Harker.
Harry Wilson
Speed figures
Burrows Hall (3.23 Catterick)
Successful at Carlisle in April, he has made the frame in both outings this season and can get back in the winning groove.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Moonlight Getaway (1.30 Limerick)
Showed almost nothing in first four starts but was well backed when disappointing last time. That suggested connections think he is much better than his mark of 88.
Craig Thake
West Country nap
Saint Jaguen (1.40 Catterick)
Showed promise in his early days and could prove to be well handicapped. Should improve for the switch to fences.
James Stevens
Read more tipping:
'He's one of the best jumpers you will ever see' - Tom Segal believes the Savills Chase is ripe for an upset
'He could be thrown in' - Paul Kealy with a Savills Chase outsider in his three Thursday selections
'The market is likely to underestimate his claims' - Conor Fennelly with three fancies at Leopardstown
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Catterick and Newcastle on Thursday
Newcastle Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool on the all-weather
