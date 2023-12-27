Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Eyecatcher

Flindrikin (3.30 Newcastle)

Steadily progressive daughter of Frankel who goes up in trip for this handicap debut and is taken to strike for William Haggas.
Mark Brown

Silk
Flindrikin15:30 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Adam Farragher Tnr: William Haggas

Handicappers' nap

New Order (1.05 Catterick)

A winning pointer, he shaped like a certain future winner when just touched off on his hurdling debut for Charlie Longsdon and this looks a good opportunity.
Steve Mason

Silk
New Order13:05 Catterick
View Racecard
Jky: Lilly Pinchin Tnr: Charlie Longsdon

The Punt nap

Scottish Summit (5.30 Newcastle)

Didn’t get the gaps when sixth in a much better race over course and distance last time and a 2lb drop for that puts him below his last winning mark. The ten-year-old is yet to run a bad race at Newcastle and could take advantage of this big drop in class for Geoff Harker.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Scottish Summit17:30 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Sam James Tnr: Geoffrey Harker

Speed figures

Burrows Hall (3.23 Catterick)

Successful at Carlisle in April, he has made the frame in both outings this season and can get back in the winning groove.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Burrows Hall15:23 Catterick
View Racecard
Jky: Nick Scholfield Tnr: Sue Smith

Dark horse

Moonlight Getaway (1.30 Limerick)

Showed almost nothing in first four starts but was well backed when disappointing last time. That suggested connections think he is much better than his mark of 88.
Craig Thake

Silk
Moonlight Getaway13:30 Limerick
View Racecard
Jky: Phillip Enright Tnr: Donal Hassett

West Country nap

Saint Jaguen (1.40 Catterick)

Showed promise in his early days and could prove to be well handicapped. Should improve for the switch to fences.
James Stevens

Silk
Saint Jaguen13:40 Catterick
View Racecard
Jky: Liam Harrison Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Published on 27 December 2023

Last updated 18:00, 27 December 2023

