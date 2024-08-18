- More
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Tramore
4.03: Garde La Peche
Several thoroughly exposed types here, one notable exception being Garde La Peche, who surely has more upside in her on only her third start chasing. Friday's hurdles winner Tullyveery Lad will be a big threat if turning out again, while Natural Breeze, Lake Chad, The Abbey and Room To Roam could compete for the placings.
Alan Hewison
Pontefract
4.45: Adaay In Devon
The highly admirable three-year-old Adaay In Devon tends to sit prominently and should enjoy the run of the race from stall one. She can post her third Listed win of the season. Rage Of Bamby's best efforts have come in handicaps at York but she is nevertheless feared most having shown strong form when winning a handicap on the Knavesmire three weeks ago. Marine Wave is next on the list.
Ben Hutton
Southwell
3.20: Art Design
A few of these need considering but Art Design is off the same mark as when making the frame in a hotter race at Newmarket. Second choice Monomyth was strong in the market and good value for his winning margin at Doncaster. Bow Street could be the improver on his nursery debut.
Alistair Jones
Read these next:
Pontefract Placepot picks: Tom Segal attempts to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pool
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Pontefract on Sunday
Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inNap of the day
Last updated
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's nine meetings
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
- Sky Bet odds boost: get your hands on enhanced 50-1 odds if you bet on Erling Haaland to complete one or more passes against Chelsea
- Wigan Warriors vs St Helens: bet £10 get £50 in free bets for Saturday's Super League game
- Ipswich vs Liverpool betting offer: get enhanced odds of 50-1 for Liverpool to have one or more shots on target
- Ladbrokes sign-up offer: get £25 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £5
- Saturday racing tips + get £40 in Coral free bets when you bet on the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's nine meetings
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
- Sky Bet odds boost: get your hands on enhanced 50-1 odds if you bet on Erling Haaland to complete one or more passes against Chelsea
- Wigan Warriors vs St Helens: bet £10 get £50 in free bets for Saturday's Super League game
- Ipswich vs Liverpool betting offer: get enhanced odds of 50-1 for Liverpool to have one or more shots on target
- Ladbrokes sign-up offer: get £25 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £5
- Saturday racing tips + get £40 in Coral free bets when you bet on the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury