Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:03 TramoreHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:03 TramoreHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Tramore

4.03: Garde La Peche

Several thoroughly exposed types here, one notable exception being Garde La Peche, who surely has more upside in her on only her third start chasing. Friday's hurdles winner Tullyveery Lad will be a big threat if turning out again, while Natural Breeze, Lake Chad, The Abbey and Room To Roam could compete for the placings.
Alan Hewison

Silk
Garde La Peche16:03 Tramore
View Racecard
Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Pontefract

4.45: Adaay In Devon

The highly admirable three-year-old Adaay In Devon tends to sit prominently and should enjoy the run of the race from stall one. She can post her third Listed win of the season. Rage Of Bamby's best efforts have come in handicaps at York but she is nevertheless feared most having shown strong form when winning a handicap on the Knavesmire three weeks ago. Marine Wave is next on the list.
Ben Hutton

Silk
Adaay In Devon16:45 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Rod Millman

Southwell

3.20: Art Design

A few of these need considering but Art Design is off the same mark as when making the frame in a hotter race at Newmarket. Second choice Monomyth was strong in the market and good value for his winning margin at Doncaster. Bow Street could be the improver on his nursery debut.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Art Design15:20 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Adam Farragher Tnr: William Haggas

Read these next:

Pontefract Placepot picks: Tom Segal attempts to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pool   

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Pontefract on Sunday   

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inNap of the day

Last updated

iconCopy
more inNap of the day
more inBetting offers
more inNap of the day
more inBetting offers