Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Tramore

4.03: Garde La Peche

Several thoroughly exposed types here, one notable exception being Garde La Peche, who surely has more upside in her on only her third start chasing. Friday's hurdles winner Tullyveery Lad will be a big threat if turning out again, while Natural Breeze, Lake Chad, The Abbey and Room To Roam could compete for the placings.

Alan Hewison

Garde La Peche 16:03 Tramore View Racecard Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Pontefract

4.45: Adaay In Devon

The highly admirable three-year-old Adaay In Devon tends to sit prominently and should enjoy the run of the race from stall one. She can post her third Listed win of the season. Rage Of Bamby's best efforts have come in handicaps at York but she is nevertheless feared most having shown strong form when winning a handicap on the Knavesmire three weeks ago. Marine Wave is next on the list.

Ben Hutton

Adaay In Devon 16:45 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Rod Millman

Southwell

3.20: Art Design

A few of these need considering but Art Design is off the same mark as when making the frame in a hotter race at Newmarket. Second choice Monomyth was strong in the market and good value for his winning margin at Doncaster. Bow Street could be the improver on his nursery debut.

Alistair Jones

Art Design 15:20 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Adam Farragher Tnr: William Haggas

