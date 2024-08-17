Pontefract Placepot picks: Tom Segal attempts to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pool

With no form to go on in the opening two-year-old maiden (3.45) at Pontefract it makes sense to stick to the trainers whose juveniles are going well. Consequently, the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Telepathic and Dark Rosa from the yard of George Boughey look the safest Placepot choices.

Zozimus and Casilli dominated a mile handicap at the track recently and might do so again over the same trip (4.15), while Adaay in Devon never runs a bad race, has a nice draw and will be suited by the stiff track in the Listed sprint (4.45). Her main danger Rage Of Bamby was good at York last time but all her best form has been on the Knavesmire.

The other banker is Godsend in the staying handicap (5.15). He is on a roll and is only a few pounds higher than when winning over course and distance earlier in the month.

There is no reason why Highwaygrey won't run his usual consistent race at this track in the 1m2f handicap (5.45). This is a bit tougher than the usual races he runs in, though, so it is worth including the improving See That Storm as well.

Vantheman was impressive in a good time at Pontefract last time and must have a good chance of going in again in the Placepot's closing sprint (6.15).

However, he did enjoy the run of the race that day and this looks more competitive, so it might be worth sticking in Trilby as well. The latter is 3lb out of the handicap but looked a sprinter on the upgrade last time and will enjoy coming off a strong pace.

Pontefract Placepot perm

3.45

5 Telepathic

6 Dark Rosa

4.15

1 Zozimus

10 Casilli

4.45

1 Adaay In Devon

5.15

7 Godsend

5.45

5 See That Storm

7 Highwaygrey

6.15

5 Vantheman

8 Trilby

2x1x1x1x2x2=16 lines

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Only valid with code B10G50 on registration. £/€10 minimum qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater across sports or racing (if each-way then minimum £10 win + £/€10 place). Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€20 free sports bet and 50 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry on free bets and Tote Credit. Your first bet will be your qualifying bet. One per customer. UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . gambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.