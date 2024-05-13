Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings
Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Catterick
2.47: Greek Giant
The choice is Greek Giant who has been running well on the AW and is equally effective on turf. He is taken to beat Marbuzet and Animato.
Colin Russell
Hereford
3.05: Imperial Bede
A few of these warrant consideration but top of the list is Imperial Bede, who has dropped 3lb since his creditable fourth at Sandown two starts ago and won't mind how much rain there is today. Hall Lane did commendably well to keep on for second at Southwell three weeks ago, given his tendency to jump right-handed, and is second choice, ahead of Fix At All and dual C&D winner Imac Wood.
Chris Wilson
Killarney
6.10: Park Of Kings
Paul Nolan's runner Park Of Kings could be hard to beat now. He was looking progressive before Punchestown where his chance was ruined by bad interference from a faller. Handicap newcomers Sea Music and Pitwood Road could feature along with Miss Tempo whose last two runs have been over fences.
Alan Sweetman
Roscommon
4.55: Play It Again Zaam
A seven-length winner on heavy at Gowran last week, Play It Again Zaam is due to go up 13lb but races with a 7lb penalty today, so can win again, with rain forecast to ease the ground. Barnhill Rose was 10l behind him at Gowran but should get closer today while Purring Along could go well if conditions soften.
Tyrone Molloy
Windsor
4.30: He's Got Game
On the back of a rock-solid effort over C&D, He's Got Game has the strongest claims. Cadogan Gardens, Let's Get Em and Great Acclaim look the biggest dangers on last-time-out form, while handicap debutant Global Asset is interesting. Steve Boow
Wolverhampton
8.30: Little Empire
Lightly raced Irish raider Little Empire won with sufficient authority over C&D last time to believe he can defy a 6lb rise. Plumette usually goes well here, as was again the case on her stable debut. Tonal could also be interesting, for all that he ideally wants further. Alistair Jones
