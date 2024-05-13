Racing Post logo
TippingNap Of The Day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Catterick  

2.47: Greek Giant 

The choice is Greek Giant who has been running well on the AW and is equally effective on turf. He is taken to beat Marbuzet and Animato.
Colin Russell

Silk
Greek Giant14:47 Catterick
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Hereford

3.05: Imperial Bede  

A few of these warrant consideration but top of the list is Imperial Bede, who has dropped 3lb since his creditable fourth at Sandown two starts ago and won't mind how much rain there is today. Hall Lane did commendably well to keep on for second at Southwell three weeks ago, given his tendency to jump right-handed, and is second choice, ahead of Fix At All and dual C&D winner Imac Wood.
Chris Wilson 

Silk
Imperial Bede15:05 Hereford
View Racecard
Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo & A J O'Neill

Killarney

6.10: Park Of Kings

Paul Nolan's runner Park Of Kings could be hard to beat now. He was looking progressive before Punchestown where his chance was ruined by bad interference from a faller. Handicap newcomers Sea Music and Pitwood Road could feature along with Miss Tempo whose last two runs have been over fences.
Alan Sweetman

Silk
Park Of Kings18:10 Killarney
View Racecard
Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: Paul Nolan

Roscommon

4.55: Play It Again Zaam

A seven-length winner on heavy at Gowran last week, Play It Again Zaam is due to go up 13lb but races with a 7lb penalty today, so can win again, with rain forecast to ease the ground. Barnhill Rose was 10l behind him at Gowran but should get closer today while Purring Along could go well if conditions soften.
Tyrone Molloy

Silk
Play It Again Zaam16:55 Roscommon
View Racecard
Jky: Robert Whearty (5lb)Tnr: Conor David Maxwell

Windsor

4.30: He's Got Game   

On the back of a rock-solid effort over C&D, He's Got Game has the strongest claims. Cadogan Gardens, Let's Get Em and Great Acclaim look the biggest dangers on last-time-out form, while handicap debutant Global Asset is interesting. Steve Boow

Silk
He's Got Game16:30 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Wolverhampton

8.30: Little Empire   

Lightly raced Irish raider Little Empire won with sufficient authority over C&D last time to believe he can defy a 6lb rise. Plumette usually goes well here, as was again the case on her stable debut. Tonal could also be interesting, for all that he ideally wants further. Alistair Jones

Silk
Little Empire20:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Tommie Jakes (5lb)Tnr: Anthony McCann

Published on 13 May 2024inNap of the day

Last updated 07:00, 13 May 2024

