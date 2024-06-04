Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Leicester

4.03: Reaching High

Calvert made the running when winning a Bath novice on his final 2yo start, which offers hope that this will be truly run. If so, then Reaching High would have strong claims for taking another step forward for the new trip but either way his recent handicap debut second on the AW is useful form. User Amistoso (second choice) and Educate are preferred in that order for the places.

Emily Weber

Reaching High 16:03 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Lingfield

7.45: Mr Wonderful

Invincible Speed went close over C&D last week and he's feared off the same mark but he did enjoy the run of that race and still couldn't oblige. Engineer may do better for a gelding operation but the two to appeal most are Queen's Guard and Mr Wonderful. The selection shaped well behind a rapid improver at Newcastle last month, his first start since last August, and he can rate higher with that outing behind him.

Paul Smith

Mr Wonderful 19:45 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

Southwell

4.50: Foster's Fortune

Mostly Sunny and the dangerously unexposed Glimpse Of Glory are notable handicap debutants who should be in the thick of it, while Chicago Gal may be buoyed by her first career win. Others to consider are Inigo, who remains an unknown quantity, and Foster's Fortune who looked a different horse on good ground at Sedgefield.

Alistair Jones

Foster's Fortune 16:50 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Danny McMenamin Tnr: Chris Grant

Wolverhampton

6.30: Roaring Ralph

Wake Up Harry wouldn't enter the stalls in two of his last three intended starts which is a worry and Mr Squires and Roaring Ralph look safer options. Mr Squires was quite impressive at Southwell two starts ago on his latest AW run but he has no experience of this track and Roaring Ralph, winner of his only C&D start, is primed for a good run after a satisfactory reappearance on turf. Sam's Hope is one to keep an eye on for her new yard.

Emily Weber

Roaring Ralph 18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Michael Dods

