Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings

Bath

8.25: Golden Phase

Finally getting off the mark on his 16th start under both codes will have boosted the unpenalised Lookingdandy's confidence but that was the first time he'd even finished placed and he's no certainty to repeat the effort. Conversely, Golden Phase is consistent and remains open to improvement over this longer trip as she bids to make it 3-4 in course handicaps. There's little to choose between seven-time course winner Blue Hero and Jimmy Mark on recent C&D running, while Kraken Filly could go well among the likely bigger-priced ones if allowed to dictate.

Graham Wheldon

Golden Phase 20:25 Bath View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Denis Coakley

Brighton

3.30: Chourmo

A market move for Duke Of Vienna on debut for yet another yard would be interesting, but Chourmo looks the one to beat having finished first and a close third in C&D handicaps the last twice. He may even find a bit more for the fitting of a hood. Three Dons comes into this in winning form and looks the main danger, even though he is unraced here.

David Bellingham

Chourmo 15:30 Brighton View Racecard Jky: J F Egan Tnr: Mark Gillard

Goodwood

7.05: Rhythmic Acclaim

Connie's Rose is much respected and she's sure to put plenty of pace to the race which should benefit likely late player Rhythmic Acclaim, for whom something has clicked. She can defy a penalty. Alpine Girl is another to consider, as are Jax Edge and Lahina Bay.

Alistair Jones

Rhythmic Acclaim 19:05 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Adam Farragher Tnr: Philip McBride

Haydock

8.38: Old Cock

Amancio sets the standard on handicap performances, given what he's done at this track on soft ground over 1m and 1m2f on his last two starts. However, the others are all less exposed and Old Cock, in particular, brings plenty of promise. Winter Life (second choice), Normandy Legend and Asimov are also considered.

Richard Austen

Old Cock 20:38 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Edward Bethell

Market Rasen

4.20: Isholo Du Vivien

Most of these have something to prove and the one that stands out is Donald McCain's Isholo Du Vivien, who made it second-time lucky over fences when making all at Stratford last Saturday. He has a penalty but that was a dominant display and he's open to more progress in this sphere. Conquer The Breeze looks interesting on his best hurdles form and he's feared most, ahead of Uncle Mac who also makes his handicap/chase debut.

David Moon

Isholo Du Vivien 16:20 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Theo Gillard Tnr: Donald McCain

Thirsk

4.08: Noisy Music

The 3yo Noisy Music was clear with a promising runner-up when winning on her handicap debut at Windsor on Monday and she can defy a 6lb penalty and make it 2-2 in handicaps. Fellow last-time-out winner It's Showtime is feared most following a convincing victory at Lingfield, while La Boo could bounce back now back on better ground in first-time headgear.

Ben Hutton

Noisy Music 16:08 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Michael Appleby

Clonmel

6.20: The Mass Path

Charles Byrnes' yard is rolling along nicely and The Mass Path wasn't beaten far over hurdles last week. He showed promise one day in a point and can go in on chasing debut with the ground to suit. Farrokh and Inforapenny ran well in their first chase starts at Tramore and the latter, twice second over hurdles at this track, may fare best of the pair on this occasion. Pebble Bleu isn't out of it and Warm In Gorey has an each-way shout but expensive point recruit Garde La Peche will need to leave behind her hurdles form.

Mark Nunan

The Mass Path 18:20 Clonmel View Racecard Jky: Shane Fitzgerald Tnr: C Byrnes

Fairyhouse

6.40: Ozark Daze

It's a decent standard that is set by Ozark Daze who has shown plenty of promise in three starts this year and there's every chance that he can get off the mark with improvement expected over a longer trip this time. There might not be much to separate the rest, with The Ginger Wizard getting a tentative nod for the forecast after a promising enough all-weather debut last year.

Phill Anderson

Ozark Daze 18:40 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: W J Lee Tnr: A Oliver

