Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings

Chepstow

4.18: Calico

Prince Quali can progress again from his course-and-distance win in February but Calico has performed very well in stronger handicaps than this over the last few months and, with capable amateur Sean O'Connor claiming a useful 7lb today, he can dominate from the front.

Chris Wilson

Calico 16:18 Chepstow Jky: Mr Sean O'Connor (7lb) Tnr: Dan Skelton

Cork

4.43: Lifetime Ambition

This will probably concern Lifetime Ambition and Early Doors, both big names earlier in their careers. The selection contested last season's Grand National and his subsequent point form is strong enough to earn him the vote. The West's Awake has each-way claims.

Alistair Jones

Lifetime Ambition 16:43 Cork Jky: Miss S Doyle (7lb) Tnr: P M J Doyle

Fairyhouse

5.40: St Denis's Well

The handicapper certainly hasn't missed St Denis's Well in recent starts and tacked on another stone for his latest win but the six-year-old is an idle type and there's every chance he has more to offer. Going a stride slower over this longer trip should help Macdermott's jumping and he's a danger along with Better Times Ahead who will be better for his seasonal return at Gowran.

Mark Nunan

St Denis's Well 17:40 Fairyhouse Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Ian Patrick Donoghue

Fakenham

2.32: Jerrash

Switched to a selling handicap, Jerrash can prove too good for modest opponents who are all out of the weights. Ingennio, who is just 4lb wrong, looks the only realistic threat.

Steve Boow

Jerrash 14:32 Fakenham Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Gary Moore

Huntingdon

3.20: Largy Poet

This may be decided by the potential of hat-trick seeking novice Largy Poet, stepping up in trip on his handicap debut, particularly given that Bridge North has been handed a 5lb rise since the fall which probably cost him a win last time out. Blue Bikini tends to win when it's one of her good days, while G A Henty (second choice) looked full of interest going into his no-show on heavy going at Newbury.

Richard Austen

Largy Poet 15:20 Huntingdon Jky: Ben Bromley (5lb) Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Kempton

3.30: Isle Of Sark

This looks a good opportunity for Isle Of Sark if he can maintain the form he showed on his three runs in 16 days in March. Liseo is the other one with recent recommendations and he is second on the list, despite quite an eyecatching return to the Flat for Oslo at the foot of the weights. January 2023 Kempton winner Cello, making just his fifth start today, is also not dismissed.

Richard Austen

Isle Of Sark 15:30 Kempton (A.W) Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Jamie Osborne

Plumpton

2.25: I'd Like To Know

The Chris Gordon-trained I'd Like To Know has made a rock-solid start to his chase career and he probably had a good bit up his sleeve at Newbury. That didn't kid the handicapper, but he has the scope to keep improving and his trainer reckons he wants this drier ground. The latter comment is certainly true of Huelgoat and he could be the danger on his return from a break. Joe Tizzard's two runners should also be on the scene.

Alistair Jones

I'd Like To Know 14:25 Plumpton Jky: Rex Dingle Tnr: Chris Gordon

Wolverhampton

5.48: Night On Earth

Top of the list is Ian Williams' trailblazer Night On Earth, who recorded his ninth win when scoring at Lingfield in January and was a good second behind a major improver at Chelmsford last time. Last month's Southwell second Level Up could be the main danger, although Crimson Angel still has potential and she's respected back from a short break. The other one on the shortlist is Jojo Rabbit, who ended last season with a course-and-distance win and remains well treated on his old form.

David Moon

Night On Earth 17:48 Wolverhampton (A.W) Jky: David Egan Tnr: Ian Williams

