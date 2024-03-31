Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
Handicappers' nap
Il Va De Soi (4.55 Chepstow)
Showed improved form when second at Newbury last month and, with Alice Stevens taking off 5lb, he could prove well treated for the in-form Harry Derham.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Where It All Began (5.00 Fairyhouse)
This Gordon Elliott-trained eight-year-old produced a career-best effort when landing Punchestown's Grand National Trial on his penultimate start. His Kim Muir fourth can be marked up and he will be suited by the testing conditions.
Liam Headd
Eyecatcher
Better Times Ahead (5.40 Fairyhouse)
Needed the run on his recent return and steps up to 3m½f under Mark Walsh with the potential to rate a lot higher.
Mark Brown
Speed figures
Calico (4.18 Chepstow)
Faded out of contention at Cheltenham last month but had earlier produced a couple of solid placed efforts and could gain a belated first success of the campaign.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Ken Roy (5.55 Plumpton)
Caught the eye when travelling well in a good Kempton bumper last time. Should improve for the experience and looks the one to beat for top connections.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Dunboyne (5.00 Fairyhouse)
Something was clearly amiss last time when stopping sharply after jumping the second last. He was fourth in the Troytown this season and is off 1lb lower here.
Sam Hardy
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
Published on 31 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:58, 31 March 2024
