Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Handicappers' nap

Il Va De Soi (4.55 Chepstow)

Showed improved form when second at Newbury last month and, with Alice Stevens taking off 5lb, he could prove well treated for the in-form Harry Derham.

Steve Mason

Il Va De Soi 16:55 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Alice Stevens (5lb) Tnr: Harry Derham

The Punt nap

Where It All Began (5.00 Fairyhouse)

This Gordon Elliott-trained eight-year-old produced a career-best effort when landing Punchestown's Grand National Trial on his penultimate start. His Kim Muir fourth can be marked up and he will be suited by the testing conditions.

Liam Headd

Where It All Began 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Eyecatcher

Better Times Ahead (5.40 Fairyhouse)

Needed the run on his recent return and steps up to 3m½f under Mark Walsh with the potential to rate a lot higher.

Mark Brown

Better Times Ahead 17:40 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: Robert Tyner

Speed figures

Calico (4.18 Chepstow)

Faded out of contention at Cheltenham last month but had earlier produced a couple of solid placed efforts and could gain a belated first success of the campaign.

Dave Edwards

Calico 16:18 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Mr Sean O'Connor (7lb) Tnr: Dan Skelton

West Country nap

Ken Roy (5.55 Plumpton)

Caught the eye when travelling well in a good Kempton bumper last time. Should improve for the experience and looks the one to beat for top connections.

James Stevens

Ken Roy 17:55 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Dark horse

Dunboyne (5.00 Fairyhouse)

Something was clearly amiss last time when stopping sharply after jumping the second last. He was fourth in the Troytown this season and is off 1lb lower here.

Sam Hardy

Dunboyne 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Sam Ewing Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

