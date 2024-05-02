Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Ayr

3.27: Rose Donnelly

Midnight Lion (second choice) is of interest if judged on his AW win two starts ago, while Pol Roger has slipped to a tempting mark, but the one with most potential is Rose Donnelly, who makes her handicap/turf debut after an encouraging fourth on Polytrack last month.

Chris Wilson

Rose Donnelly 15:27 Ayr Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Chelmsford

8.00: Laoisman

The Thames Boatman is better than he showed last time but that run does leave him with a point to prove. Temple Bruer (second choice) is interesting with Rossa Ryan back on board but the claims of Laoisman are glaring. The winner of his last three starts, he had more in hand than the winning margin would indicate at Wolverhampton on his reappearance and that form has already received a few boosts. A 3lb rise looks lenient.

Paul Smith

Laoisman 20:00 Chelmsford (A.W) Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: S Woods

Doncaster

8.20: Mr Irrelevant

Some unexposed rivals lurk but there is no strong temptation to oppose Mr Irrelevant, who kept on strongly to draw clear on soft ground at Ripon on Saturday and is 1lb ahead of the handicapper under his penalty. Louella, who was consistent in nurseries last year, ran well until her stamina ebbed away over 7f last month and can benefit from this drop back in trip. Ottoman Force is next on the list.

Chris Wilson

Mr Irrelevant 20:20 Doncaster Jky: Brandon Wilkie (5lb) Tnr: Grant Tuer

Lingfield

2.05: Enough Already

Sir Mark Prescott's lightly raced four-year-old Born Ruler looks open to more progress at this new trip and he's an interesting contender on his return. On The Right Track ended last season with three good efforts and has claims if he can pick where he left off, but the one who appeals most is Enough Already. This triple course winner was a strong-finishing second when upped to 1m4f here in March and that was an eyecatching effort in a deep race.

David Moon

Enough Already 14:05 Lingfield (A.W) Jky: Kaiya Fraser (3lb) Tnr: Lee Carter

Punchestown

7.05: Spindleberry

Competitive heat. Me Wee Bonnie Lass continues on the upgrade and might well come on again for her Bellewstown win. This is another though that could be dominated by Willie Mullins. The unexposed Got Glory might well have more scope for improvement than the hat-trick seeking Implicit, but Spindleberry stepped up to Grade 1 company when second over 2m4f at Fairyhouse and dropping back to 2m could well suit.

Justin O'Hanlon

Spindleberry 19:05 Punchestown Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Redcar

3.17: Showalong

Others are potentially better handicapped but Showalong has his optimum conditions and arrives here after running well in a higher grade. It's a nagging concern that Exceed is turned out again so soon after a lengthy absence but he's otherwise a big danger. John Kirkup has been around the block but he can need a run or two to find his form and he's solid each-way.

Alistair Jones

Showalong 15:17 Redcar Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

