The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horseracing tips at Plumpton, Huntingdon and Fairyhouse on Easter Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Easter Monday . . .

Bourbali (2.25 Plumpton)

The seven-year-old recorded a Racing Post Rating on 135 with a solid run at Wincanton last time – his highest to date – and he won't have concerns with the drying ground. His record at the track is also a major plus as he has won two of his five starts and finished second on one other occasion. After being pulled up on his chasing debut at Exeter in November, he got off the mark when beating one rival at Kempton. Although he finished last of four in the Wayward Lad next time out, the form of the race has franked as the runner-up Nickle Back landed a Grade 1 on his next appearance.

Wreckless Eric (3.55 Huntingdon)

Ben Pauling is enjoying another strong season and the improving Wreckless Eric can give him another victory after success at Wetherby last time out. The four-year-old was very green at Newbury on his debut, but he made full use of that experience when winning next time out. His jumping was not clean all the way round but he looks to have plenty of potential and this looks a winnable contest. Pauling's record at the track this season is also worth noting. He is operating at a strike-rate of 41 per cent having won with nine of his 22 runners.

Where It All Began (5.00 Fairyhouse)

He was travelling well in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham last time when fourth, but he might have finished third if he didn't suffer interference from a falling horse at the second-last. He built some momentum to finish strong and that run came after a career-best effort on RPR when he pulled 16 lengths clear of his nearest rival in a Grand National trial at Punchestown in February. He has proven he has the stamina for these staying chases and the testing conditions won't be an issue as all five of his starts this season have come on soft or heavy ground.

