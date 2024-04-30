Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team. . .
Brighton
4.10: Zayina
Last year's winner Wisper ought to give a good account and Aiming High is sure to be suited by today's ease in grade but this might be fought out by the two unexposed 3yos. The African Queen ended her four-race 2yo campaign with a Tapeta novice win in December but preference is for course winner ZAYINA, who also makes her handicap debut today.
Chris Wilson
Catterick
8.25: Trilby
This can go to the penalised TRILBY, who travelled well and scored with a fair bit in hand at Haydock on Saturday. Slainte Mhath, who has her ideal conditions, and the unexposed dual AW winner Jungle Charm are others to consider.
Colin Russell
Yarmouth
5.35: Magnificent Match
The vote goes to MAGNIFICENT MATCH after his recent C&D win over Berry Clever, but plenty of unexposed rivals are lurking. They include Rogue King and Merrimack, who are feared most in that order.
Emily Weber
Punchestown
5.25: Dinoblue
Willie Mullins is bidding for six in a row in this event and can enhance that splendid record. The Dublin Chase runner-up DINOBLUE gets the vote to uphold the form of that race with Captain Guinness who finally delivered at this level when beating Gentleman De Mee in the Champion Chase. Better ground can help Banbridge to put a Cheltenham reverse behind him.
Alan Sweetman
Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Punchestown
The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips at Brighton, Punchestown and Yarmouth on Tuesday
Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Published on 30 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 30 April 2024
