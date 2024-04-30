Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceLATER
14:10 YarmouthHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceLATER
14:10 YarmouthHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team. . .

Brighton

4.10: Zayina

Last year's winner Wisper ought to give a good account and Aiming High is sure to be suited by today's ease in grade but this might be fought out by the two unexposed 3yos. The African Queen ended her four-race 2yo campaign with a Tapeta novice win in December but preference is for course winner ZAYINA, who also makes her handicap debut today.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Zayina16:10 Brighton
View Racecard
Jky: Grace McEntee (3lb)Tnr: George Boughey

Catterick

8.25: Trilby

This can go to the penalised TRILBY, who travelled well and scored with a fair bit in hand at Haydock on Saturday. Slainte Mhath, who has her ideal conditions, and the unexposed dual AW winner Jungle Charm are others to consider.
Colin Russell

Silk
Trilby20:25 Catterick
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Kiely-Marshall (7lb)Tnr: Sam England

Yarmouth

5.35: Magnificent Match

The vote goes to MAGNIFICENT MATCH after his recent C&D win over Berry Clever, but plenty of unexposed rivals are lurking. They include Rogue King and Merrimack, who are feared most in that order.
Emily Weber

Silk
Magnificent Match17:35 Yarmouth
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Robert Eddery

Punchestown

5.25: Dinoblue

Willie Mullins is bidding for six in a row in this event and can enhance that splendid record. The Dublin Chase runner-up DINOBLUE gets the vote to uphold the form of that race with Captain Guinness who finally delivered at this level when beating Gentleman De Mee in the Champion Chase. Better ground can help Banbridge to put a Cheltenham reverse behind him.
Alan Sweetman

Silk
Dinoblue17:25 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: W P Mullins

Read these next:

Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Punchestown  

The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips at Brighton, Punchestown and Yarmouth on Tuesday   

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples  

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 30 April 2024inFree tips

Last updated 07:00, 30 April 2024

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers