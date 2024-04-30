Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team. . .

Brighton

4.10: Zayina



Last year's winner Wisper ought to give a good account and Aiming High is sure to be suited by today's ease in grade but this might be fought out by the two unexposed 3yos. The African Queen ended her four-race 2yo campaign with a Tapeta novice win in December but preference is for course winner ZAYINA, who also makes her handicap debut today.

Chris Wilson

Zayina 16:10 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Grace McEntee (3lb) Tnr: George Boughey

Catterick

8.25: Trilby



This can go to the penalised TRILBY, who travelled well and scored with a fair bit in hand at Haydock on Saturday. Slainte Mhath, who has her ideal conditions, and the unexposed dual AW winner Jungle Charm are others to consider.

Colin Russell

Trilby 20:25 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Tom Kiely-Marshall (7lb) Tnr: Sam England

Yarmouth

5.35: Magnificent Match



The vote goes to MAGNIFICENT MATCH after his recent C&D win over Berry Clever, but plenty of unexposed rivals are lurking. They include Rogue King and Merrimack, who are feared most in that order.

Emily Weber

Magnificent Match 17:35 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Robert Eddery

Punchestown

5.25: Dinoblue



Willie Mullins is bidding for six in a row in this event and can enhance that splendid record. The Dublin Chase runner-up DINOBLUE gets the vote to uphold the form of that race with Captain Guinness who finally delivered at this level when beating Gentleman De Mee in the Champion Chase. Better ground can help Banbridge to put a Cheltenham reverse behind him.

Alan Sweetman

Dinoblue 17:25 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: W P Mullins

