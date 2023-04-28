Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Chepstow

8.10:

Ballymagroarty Boy came so close to registering that elusive second win on his latest start but he faces several less exposed candidates and may again prove vulnerable. Equinus and Langley Hundred are in that younger group, as is Halifax (second choice) who is forgiven his heavy defeat in a better race last time. However, the vote goes to Haven't Time (nap) who is a nine-year-old but arguably even less exposed, having come here via a very different route. His bold show in a hunter chase last January is his eyecatching run and now he makes his handicap debut.

Richard Austen

Doncaster

5.05:

Flint Hill and Ghadbbaan have the form to go close, but neither would want much more rain. Cogital is likely to have come on from his reappearance and is considered off just 1lb higher than his last winning mark, but preference is for Quercus Robur (nap) who has won four of his last nine starts and stays this trip well.

David Bellingham

Perth

2.05:

The unexposed pair Concetto (second choice) and Gentleman De Mai have strong claims if staying this trip while Fairlawn Flyer is not dismissed in a hurry. Destiny Is All (nap) has run very well in defeat the last twice and he can give his trainer another National winner.

Jonathan Neesom

Punchestown

4.50:

Stablemates Instit and Allegorie De Vassy were poised for a close battle before a bad mistake at the final fence from the latter at Fairyhouse earlier this month. Instit may be able to confirm that form but Impervious (nap) is the one to beat. She battled on gamely to win the Mares' Chase at Cheltenham last month and she arrives fresher than her two main rivals, having not raced since Cheltenham.

Phill Anderson

Southwell

6.15:

Herecomeshogan shaped as if he needed his comeback run at Ludlow and he could resume his progress back up in trip. Bertie Blue was disappointing here last time but has claims if he can bounce back, while there are plenty of handicap newcomers who need a close look including Nicky Henderson's Swapped and Dan Skelton's two runners. However, it is hard to get away from the highly progressive White Rhino (nap), who made it 3-3 in handicaps with his comfortable win over C&D last month.

David Moon

