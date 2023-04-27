The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips on Friday

Three horses to include in a treble on Friday . . .

(1.30 Perth)

Dual bumper winner who has contested a couple of decent races since making a winning hurdling debut at Worcester in October. Peter Bowen's mare was a well beaten fifth in a Listed contest at Newbury on her penultimate start but the form of that race has been working out nicely since. The winner, Luccia, went on to place at the Cheltenham Festival and in a Grade 1 at Aintree while Poetic Music (third) and Autumn Return (sixth) have both advertised the form this week when winning at Perth's three-day meeting. Autumn Return was nearly four lengths behind Letterston Lady at Newbury and won off a rating of 112 at the Scottish track on Wednesday. That suggests Letterston Lady could be on a winnable mark of 110 as she steps into handicap company for the first time.

(4.50 Punchestown)

Made it four wins in a row when taking the Grade 2 Mares' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last month, beating four of the rivals she faces in a similar contest here. Colm Murphy's stable star stayed on powerfully up the hill on soft ground over 2m4½f so this 2m5f trip at a track where she won a Grade 3 on her only previous visit should suit. Pink Legend, third behind Impervious at the festival, has boosted the form nicely since by winning twice. It is difficult to envisage any of the Cheltenham challengers reversing the form and Instit, one of two in the line-up who did not run in the Mares' Chase, has already trailed Impervious by 21 lengths when the pair met at Cork in December.

(6.35 Punchestown)

State Man and Impaire Et Passe are obvious candidates to put with Impervious to complete a Punchestown muggy treble and I would be very surprised if that failed to land. However, in search of slightly more value, Chris's Dream has to be of interest on the basis of his fifth-placed effort in the hunter chase at the Cheltenham Festival and his classy back form. The form of the Cheltenham race is already working out well with the third, Shantou Flyer, having bolted up since and Rocky's Howya following up his fourth-placed effort with a couple of point-to-point successes. Chris's Dream was three and a half lengths ahead of Famous Clermont, a seriously impressive winner of the hunter chase at Aintree's Grand National meeting, so a repeat of that sort of run should see the Robcour-owned 11-year-old go close. John Gleeson has already ridden a winner at Punchestown this week on A Dream To Share and he takes 7lb off Chris's Dream, who beat dual Ryanair Chase hero Allaho by 11 lengths in the Grade 1 John Durkan Memorial Chase on his last run at the track in December 2020.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.