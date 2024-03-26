Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's four meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Dundalk

7.30: Suityourselfboss

Placed at big prices on her last two runs at this venue, Suityourselfboss has solid claims to suggest she can open her account. Redshore City is potentially interesting on his second start for Natalia Lupini. Blue Wood and Zero Fighter may also feature.

Alan Sweetman

Suityourselfboss 19:30 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Wayne Hassett (7lb) Tnr: Michael J Browne

Newcastle

4.05: Joker De Mai

A good handicap that will take some winning. Rich Spirit (second choice), Booster Bob and Inox Allen should run well but Joker De Mai bumped into a well-handicapped Kempton specialist there last time and he is Harry Derham's only runner on the card.

Alistair Jones

Joker De Mai 16:05 Newcastle View Racecard Jky: Mr David Maxwell (3lb) Tnr: Harry Derham

Southwell

7.15: Bint Havana Gold

Notion In Motion appeals as a likely improver now handicapping at a realistic level, while Wrestling Revenue, The Real Mckay, Chiedozie and Better also have more to come. Bint Havana Gold has won both her starts in AW handicaps at this trip and she can continue her yard's hot streak.

Paul Smith

Bint Havana Gold 19:15 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ethan Jones (7lb) Tnr: Richard Hughes

Taunton

3.50: Loup De Maulde

Three of the others were also last-time-out winners but there is still no strong temptation to oppose Loup De Maulde, who assumed control quite a long way from home when back over fences at Huntingdon last week and is probably still well treated under his 7lb penalty here. Moytier has stamina to prove but was in career-best form at Wincanton last month and is second choice, ahead of Mortens Leam.

Chris Wilson

Loup De Maulde 15:50 Taunton View Racecard Jky: Toby Wynne (3lb) Tnr: Robbie Llewellyn

