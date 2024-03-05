Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's four meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Lingfield

4.02: Major Fortune

He only won by a neck but MAJOR FORTUNE always had matters in hand here 12 days ago and the good times can continue. Movethechains is a course specialist over the fences here and lurks on a dangerous mark on what's only his fourth run over hurdles. How And Ever also commands attention with his progressive profile and now sent further.

Alistair Jones

Major Fortune 16:02 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Newcastle

3.50: Geordies Dream

This looks good for lightly raced nine-year-old GEORDIES DREAM, who bumped into a revitalised opponent when clear second in a much stronger race than this at Carlisle four weeks ago. Beat Box finished just behind Polisud when fourth over course and distance last month but William Maggs's useful 7lb claim might enable him to win that rematch.

Chris Wilson

Geordies Dream 15:50 Newcastle View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Pauline Robson

Southwell

6.00: Tropez Power

Gincident is respected now back off his last winning mark, while Borgi is running well enough to play a part. Assessment is worth a market check on stable debut after another layoff given his fine record fresh, but the vote goes to TROPEZ POWER whose record over course and distance reads 131 and who should get the solid pace he requires.

David Bellingham

Tropez Power 18:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John & Sean Quinn

Thurles

2.40: Folly Master

Mostly chasing debutants so previous chasing experience could give Brucejack an advantage, but preference is for FOLLY MASTER who goes chasing after being hit with a massive hike for a Punchestown hurdle win. Duffys Getaway has had a good season hurdling but the handicapper seems to have caught up with him so he has to be respected now sent chasing albeit he ideally wants further. Gaspard Du Seuil showed a decent level of ability in the past and is worth keeping an eye on now sent chasing.

Alan Hewison

Folly Master 14:40 Thurles View Racecard Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Tom Dreaper

Read these next:

'He looks a winner in waiting dropped massively in class' - Harry Wilson with four selections on Tuesday

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Lingfield and Newcastle on Tuesday

Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

