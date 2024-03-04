The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Lingfield and Newcastle on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

A return to chasing did Fortunefavorsdbold the world of good as she won convincingly at Huntingdon last time. It was not a faultless performance, she occasionally jumped to the left but stuck to her task and a great jump at the last saw her pull away from her rivals in tough conditions. The addition of cheekpieces seemed to have the desired effect and they are retained here. If she can replicate her previous run she should go well.

Wee Tony (3.02 Lingfield)

Wee Tony has had a rather unremarkable start to his hurdling career. However, his run last time at Huntingdon showed he may not be one to disregard just yet. On what was only his second start over hurdles, he raced at the back and made some headway in the closing stages but was already too far out of contention to make much impact on the leaders. He is still learning his craft, but there is cause for optimism and if he can improve on his effort last time he should be in the mix.

So They Say (3.20 Newcastle)

So They Say has been in decent form over the past few months with some creditable runs at Musselburgh including a hard-fought first career win in January. She ran well last time and led for parts of the race, but looked to just run out of steam after jumping the last, so this step down in trip should suit her better. She will have to defy top weight in what could be challenging conditions, but she has proven she acts when there is a bit of cut in the ground. She should produce another solid effort.

