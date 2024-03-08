Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's five meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Image link

Ayr

3.30: Artic Row
Coniston Clouds made a very good start to his chasing career in the autumn and has scope for progress over fences but Artic Row did well to fend off a persistent threat from Monochromix over course and distance last month and could still be well treated after his latest 7lb rise. Leading Force also makes the shortlist.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Coniston Clouds15:30 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Danny McMenamin Tnr: Nicky Richards

Exeter

2.40: Bonza Boy
On the back of a very solid C&D effort, Bonza Boy looks poised to go one better and open his account. Moorland Rambler (second choice) is interesting off a handy mark returned to this venue, while the consistent Cast's Tasha is also in the mix.
Steve Boow

Silk
Bonza Boy14:40 Exeter
View Racecard
Jky: Rex Dingle Tnr: Jeremy Scott

Leicester

3.50: Montgomery
Venetia Williams won this in 2022 with First Figaro, and her Bangor scorer Montgomery possesses crystal clear claims under a 7lb penalty. The selection comfortably brushed aside a bang-in-form rival last week and, given a revised mark of 115 (+10lb), will no longer be eligible for this 0-105 grade upon completion of this contest. Wonder Of The Seas rates as the main threat.
Mark Rowntree

Silk
Montgomery15:50 Leicester
View Racecard
Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

Newcastle

8.30: Marie's Jewel
A few have stamina to prove and others come with risks attached, leaving this looking good for the lightly raced Marie's Jewel, who chased home a subsequent winner here last time and promises to be suited by the extra furlong. Ledger is second choice.
Graham Wheldon

Silk
Marie's Jewel20:30 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Jonny Peate (3lb)Tnr: Roger Fell & Sean Murray

Dundalk

5.15: Posh Maisie
The twice-raced Posh Maisie is interesting in a race of this standard having shown notable improvement when third here last month. Rory Mulligan's 10lb claim could help to give her an edge over recent 6f winner Bruce Lightning and Dandy Lichious who gave an improved display here last Friday. Another to consider is Cool Dan.
Alan Sweetman

Silk
Posh Maisie17:15 Dundalk (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Rory Mulligan (10lb)Tnr: J P Murtagh

Published on 8 March 2024inFree tips

Last updated 07:25, 8 March 2024

