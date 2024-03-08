Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's five meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Ayr

3.30: Artic Row

Coniston Clouds made a very good start to his chasing career in the autumn and has scope for progress over fences but Artic Row did well to fend off a persistent threat from Monochromix over course and distance last month and could still be well treated after his latest 7lb rise. Leading Force also makes the shortlist.

Chris Wilson

Coniston Clouds 15:30 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Danny McMenamin Tnr: Nicky Richards

Exeter

2.40: Bonza Boy

On the back of a very solid C&D effort, Bonza Boy looks poised to go one better and open his account. Moorland Rambler (second choice) is interesting off a handy mark returned to this venue, while the consistent Cast's Tasha is also in the mix.

Steve Boow

Bonza Boy 14:40 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Rex Dingle Tnr: Jeremy Scott

Leicester

3.50: Montgomery

Venetia Williams won this in 2022 with First Figaro, and her Bangor scorer Montgomery possesses crystal clear claims under a 7lb penalty. The selection comfortably brushed aside a bang-in-form rival last week and, given a revised mark of 115 (+10lb), will no longer be eligible for this 0-105 grade upon completion of this contest. Wonder Of The Seas rates as the main threat.

Mark Rowntree

Montgomery 15:50 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

Newcastle

8.30: Marie's Jewel

A few have stamina to prove and others come with risks attached, leaving this looking good for the lightly raced Marie's Jewel, who chased home a subsequent winner here last time and promises to be suited by the extra furlong. Ledger is second choice.

Graham Wheldon

Marie's Jewel 20:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jonny Peate (3lb) Tnr: Roger Fell & Sean Murray

Dundalk

5.15: Posh Maisie

The twice-raced Posh Maisie is interesting in a race of this standard having shown notable improvement when third here last month. Rory Mulligan's 10lb claim could help to give her an edge over recent 6f winner Bruce Lightning and Dandy Lichious who gave an improved display here last Friday. Another to consider is Cool Dan.

Alan Sweetman

Posh Maisie 17:15 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rory Mulligan (10lb) Tnr: J P Murtagh

