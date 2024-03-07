The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' two horse racing tips at Exeter on Friday

Two horses to include in a multiple on Friday . . .

Donnacha (2.10 Exeter)

Consistent six-year-old who had excuses when finishing outside of the first four for the first time in his nine career starts at Newbury last time. Donnacha was 11th of 21 in the Betfair Hurdle on unsuitably heavy ground and the strength of the form has been indicated by the fact that the winner, Iberico Lord, has been supplemented for the Champion Hurdle. Ito Ditto, who was pulled up at Newbury, is the only horse who ran in Betfair Hurdle to have been seen since and he comfortably landed a Lingfield handicap when dropped in class. Nigel Hawke has similarly lowered Donnacha's sights here and he has been eased to the same mark of 117 that he won off at Warwick in January. Donnacha was also third off the same rating at Cheltenham in December and the bulk of his form, including when third in a novice hurdle behind subsequent Grade 1 winner Crambo in February last year, looks stronger than his six rivals here.

Bonza Boy (2.40 Exeter)

Runner-up over this course and distance when last seen and the form of that 2m3f handicap chase in January has worked out superbly since. Moytier won his next start by 11 lengths after finishing fourth at Exeter while the fifth, Time To Bite, bolted up by 22 lengths at Plumpton on his sole start since. Valirann Gold was 15 lengths behind Bonza Boy when seventh at Exeter, and he scored by eight lengths at Fontwell on his next start. Bonza Boy was well clear of those three subsequent winners and was unlucky to bump into the improving last-time-out winner Bolsover Bill. That improved effort was the first occasion the Jeremy Scott-trained seven-year-old has been partnered by Rex Dingle, who keeps the ride as Bonza Boy attempts to go one better off just a 1lb higher mark.

Read these next:

Paul Kealy has two bets at Ayr on Friday and questions the lack of British entries in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Alan Sweetman with two all-weather tips at Dundalk on Friday

Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

