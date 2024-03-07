Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Whosmydaddy (4.00 Ayr)
Shaped as if the switch to a left-handed track would suit when showing much-improved form to score on his Musselburgh chasing debut and can follow up for Sandy Thomson.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Micks Jet (4.30 Ayr)
Cheltenham bumper winner who got off the mark over hurdles at this sort of trip last time. Joe Williamson's claim means she is 5lb better off with the other two previous winners.
Charlie Huggins
Eyecatcher
Elzaal (7.00 Newcastle)
Paul Midgley’s gelding shaped well over course and distance last time and can go one better off this mark.
David Toft
Speed figures
Mayhem Mya (3.10 Exeter)
Clocked her two best speed figures here and will appreciate the drop to handicap company after being outclassed in a Listed event last time.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Koenigsstern (2.10 Exeter)
Showed encouragement on his British debut when fourth behind Cheltenham Festival hopeful Gidleigh Park over course and distance. Has subsequently run well at Warwick and Plumpton and this looks a good opportunity.
Rob Sutton
West Country nap
Fine Casting (3.10 Exeter)
Has run well in stronger races on his last two starts. Will love the track and testing ground.
James Stevens
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
Read this next:
Paul Kealy has two bets at Ayr on Friday and questions the lack of British entries in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Ayr and Exeter on Friday
Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 7 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:11, 7 March 2024
- Newcastle Placepot tips: Paul Kealy takes aim at the £50,000 guarantee
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Ayr and Exeter on Friday
- Get £80 in free bets with Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet for the Cheltenham Festival
- Cheltenham betting offer: Unlock £40 in free bets with Sky Bet
- Cheltenham betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Paddy Power for the festival
- Cheltenham free bets: get 50% back up to £25 in free bets with Planet Sport
- Get £80 in free bets with Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet for the Cheltenham Festival
- Get a £1 free bet for each race during the Cheltenham Festival: Unibet sign-up offer
- Cheltenham betting offer: Unlock £40 in free bets with Sky Bet
- Cheltenham betting offer: grab £60 in free bets with BetMGM for the festival's races
- Newcastle Placepot tips: Paul Kealy takes aim at the £50,000 guarantee
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Ayr and Exeter on Friday
- Get £80 in free bets with Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet for the Cheltenham Festival
- Cheltenham betting offer: Unlock £40 in free bets with Sky Bet
- Cheltenham betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Paddy Power for the festival
- Cheltenham free bets: get 50% back up to £25 in free bets with Planet Sport
- Get £80 in free bets with Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet for the Cheltenham Festival
- Get a £1 free bet for each race during the Cheltenham Festival: Unibet sign-up offer
- Cheltenham betting offer: Unlock £40 in free bets with Sky Bet
- Cheltenham betting offer: grab £60 in free bets with BetMGM for the festival's races