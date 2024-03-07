Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race17 MINS
18:30 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race17 MINS
18:30 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Whosmydaddy (4.00 Ayr)

Shaped as if the switch to a left-handed track would suit when showing much-improved form to score on his Musselburgh chasing debut and can follow up for Sandy Thomson.
Steve Mason

Silk
Whosmydaddy16:00 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Mania Tnr: Sandy Thomson

The Punt nap

Micks Jet (4.30 Ayr)

Cheltenham bumper winner who got off the mark over hurdles at this sort of trip last time. Joe Williamson's claim means she is 5lb better off with the other two previous winners.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Micks Jet16:30 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Joe Williamson (5lb)Tnr: Philip Kirby

Eyecatcher

Elzaal (7.00 Newcastle)

Paul Midgley’s gelding shaped well over course and distance last time and can go one better off this mark.
David Toft

Silk
Elzaal19:00 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: David Nolan Tnr: Paul Midgley

Speed figures

Mayhem Mya (3.10 Exeter)

Clocked her two best speed figures here and will appreciate the drop to handicap company after being outclassed in a Listed event last time.
Craig Thake

Silk
Mayhem Mya15:10 Exeter
View Racecard
Jky: Bryan Carver Tnr: Chris Honour

Dark horse

Koenigsstern (2.10 Exeter)

Showed encouragement on his British debut when fourth behind Cheltenham Festival hopeful Gidleigh Park over course and distance. Has subsequently run well at Warwick and Plumpton and this looks a good opportunity.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Koenigsstern14:10 Exeter
View Racecard
Jky: James Davies Tnr: Nick Gifford

West Country nap

Fine Casting (3.10 Exeter)

Has run well in stronger races on his last two starts. Will love the track and testing ground.
James Stevens

Silk
Fine Casting15:10 Exeter
View Racecard
Jky: Kielan Woods Tnr: Ben Pauling

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing 

Read this next:

Paul Kealy has two bets at Ayr on Friday and questions the lack of British entries in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle   

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Ayr and Exeter on Friday 

Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 7 March 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:11, 7 March 2024

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers