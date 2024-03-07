Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Whosmydaddy (4.00 Ayr)

Shaped as if the switch to a left-handed track would suit when showing much-improved form to score on his Musselburgh chasing debut and can follow up for Sandy Thomson.

Steve Mason

Whosmydaddy 16:00 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Ryan Mania Tnr: Sandy Thomson

The Punt nap

Micks Jet (4.30 Ayr)

Cheltenham bumper winner who got off the mark over hurdles at this sort of trip last time. Joe Williamson's claim means she is 5lb better off with the other two previous winners.

Charlie Huggins

Micks Jet 16:30 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Joe Williamson (5lb) Tnr: Philip Kirby

Eyecatcher

Elzaal (7.00 Newcastle)

Paul Midgley’s gelding shaped well over course and distance last time and can go one better off this mark.

David Toft

Elzaal 19:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Nolan Tnr: Paul Midgley

Speed figures

Mayhem Mya (3.10 Exeter)

Clocked her two best speed figures here and will appreciate the drop to handicap company after being outclassed in a Listed event last time.

Craig Thake

Mayhem Mya 15:10 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Bryan Carver Tnr: Chris Honour

Dark horse

Koenigsstern (2.10 Exeter)

Showed encouragement on his British debut when fourth behind Cheltenham Festival hopeful Gidleigh Park over course and distance. Has subsequently run well at Warwick and Plumpton and this looks a good opportunity.

Rob Sutton

Koenigsstern 14:10 Exeter View Racecard Jky: James Davies Tnr: Nick Gifford

West Country nap

Fine Casting (3.10 Exeter)

Has run well in stronger races on his last two starts. Will love the track and testing ground.

James Stevens

Fine Casting 15:10 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Kielan Woods Tnr: Ben Pauling

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing

Read this next:

Paul Kealy has two bets at Ayr on Friday and questions the lack of British entries in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Ayr and Exeter on Friday

Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

