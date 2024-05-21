Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Brighton

2.50: Cogsworth

Has worked his way into top form on all-weather this spring, winning off 4lb lower at Chelmsford (7f) most recently; unexposed at this distance; leading player provided he's as effective back on turf.
Steve Boow

Cogsworth14:50 Brighton
Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Chris Dwyer

Cork

5.50: Ojw Legacy

Having rallied up the hill over 5f at Navan last time to be just denied, the return to this trip can see OJW Legacy get off the mark. Ringabella, Cuban Confusion and Annie Edson Taylor can give her most to do.
Tyrone Molloy

Ojw Legacy17:50 Cork
Jky: Andrew Slattery Tnr: Andrew Slattery

Hexham

9.00: For Three

Five-time hurdle winner on good/good to soft; made the frame on all three starts for this stable in the autumn and showed a good turn of foot when coming from off the pace under a confident ride to win a shade cosily at Sedgefield (2m1f, good) this month after a five-month break; remains well treated on past form despite the 5lb rise for that win; strong chance of a follow-up.
Tim Mitchell

For Three21:00 Hexham
Jky: Jonathan England Tnr: Sam England

Huntingdon

6.10: Therapist

Fairly useful Flat-racer who came good over hurdles at fourth attempt, with clearcut success on handicap debut at Southwell (2m, good) a fortnight ago; 7lb higher here but could easily have a lot more to offer.
Chris Wilson

Therapist18:10 Huntingdon
Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Nottingham

5.45: Patronage

Stepped into handicap on all-weather when winning at Newcastle (1m) in March; improved again when second at Beverley (1m2f, good to soft) this month; first-time cheekpieces are now applied and this looks an ideal opportunity to get off the mark on turf.
Andrew Bladen

Patronage17:45 Nottingham
Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: Nigel Tinkler

Punchestown

5.00: Dinoland

The John McConnell yard is showing signs of a return to form and recent Downpatrick second Dinoland is taken to go one better in a race in which few appeal. Bearwithmenow shaped encouragingly at Ballinrobe recently and could figure, while Jekiki is a potential improver now upped in trip, and a return to form for Hypersonic Missile can't be ruled out now back on his favoured ground.
Alan Hewison

Dinoland17:00 Punchestown
Jky: Ben Harvey Tnr: John C McConnell

